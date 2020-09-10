Beatrice Rural extinguishes food truck fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice Rural Firefighters spent Wednesday night and into Thursday morning battling a fire in a food truck north of Beatrice.

Authorities were dispatched to the vehicle’s location along South First Road at approximately 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, with initial reports that someone was inside the vehicle.

Beatrice Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley said when personnel arrived they found nobody on-scene.

“We treated it as just a regular, small-structure fire,” Langley said. “It was an RV converted to a food truck that’s been here in town. A little bit tough to get to some of the fire, due to the nature of being an RV. There was a home nearby as well as some vehicles. We kept those protected. They had to get up on top of the house to try and get some water above the fire to be able to shoot down and extinguish.”

Langley said it took 15 to 20 members about an hour and a half to fully extinguish the vehicle, using roughly 5,000 gallons of water and calling for a water tanker truck from the Pickrell Fire Department. He said once the fire was extinguished, a Nebraska Fire Marshal conducted an investigation to determine the cause.