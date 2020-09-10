Beatrice Rural extinguishes food truck fire

Beatrice Rural Firefighters spent Wednesday night and into Thursday morning battling a fire in a food truck north of Beatrice.
Authorities were dispatched to the vehicle’s location along South First Road at approximately 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, with initial reports that someone was inside the vehicle.
Beatrice Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley said when personnel arrived they found nobody on-scene.
“We treated it as just a regular, small-structure fire,” Langley said. “It was an RV converted to a food truck that’s been here in town. A little bit tough to get to some of the fire, due to the nature of being an RV. There was a home nearby as well as some vehicles. We kept those protected. They had to get up on top of the house to try and get some water above the fire to be able to shoot down and extinguish.”
Langley said it took 15 to 20 members about an hour and a half to fully extinguish the vehicle, using roughly 5,000 gallons of water and calling for a water tanker truck from the Pickrell Fire Department. He said once the fire was extinguished, a Nebraska Fire Marshal conducted an investigation to determine the cause.
“They determined that it was most likely a heater in the RV unit that was used that evening. It was shut off, but it had probably malfunctioned when it was turned on, which is more than likely where the fire started…We left the scene at about 2 o’clock this morning.”
Langley said he is thankful for the recent rains for ending a previously dry summer, as it aids the department by helping prevent fires from spreading.
“Friendly reminder to everybody that with harvest season coming up, be safe around slow-moving vehicles and be patient so we don’t have any more accidents or things of that nature,” Langley said.
