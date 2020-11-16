Beatrice Salvation Army holds modified Red Kettle Campaign, Thanksgiving meal

From now until Christmas Eve, a group of individuals are bearing a global pandemic and all types of weather, besides blizzards, to help others in need for the holidays. This year, the Salvation Army of Beatrice’s goal is to raise $60,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign to help local families get food, clothing and other assistance.

Colleen Lovett, administrative assistant for the Salvation Army, said that $60,000 goal will be harder to raise than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of companies that we had our counter Red Kettles at are not allowing us to do it this year because of COVID and some changes in policies for them,” Lovett explained. “And a lot of places were restaurants that are not including dine-in, so we can’t have the kettles there if nobody is coming in to eat.”

The kettles are also at fewer locations than previous years.

Currently, there are kettles at Sun Mart Foods and Russ’s Market in eastern Beatrice. Lovett said starting Saturday, Nov. 21, there will be kettles at both entrances of Walmart in northern Beatrice, as well.