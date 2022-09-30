Beatrice School Board breaks ground on new elementary school

Officials gathered in east Beatrice Friday morning to break ground on the site of a new elementary school that will serve students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

The school will be built near the intersection of Lincoln and North 33rd streets, north of the current high school. It’s the result of a joint venture between Beatrice Public Schools and Educational Services Unit 5, and Superintendent Jason Alexander thanked ESU5 and other partners who are making the school a reality.

“This is an all inclusive project, a project that the School Board should be proud of, knowing that their vision and dreams have come to fruition that they’ve been working so hard on for so long,” he said. “I cannot thank our partners enough for believing and trusting us. There are two rules for achieving success. One, get started. Two, keep going. Beatrice Public Schools will keep going.”

Alexander added that 3D renders of what the school will look like are going to be available soon.

The school is expected to be put into service in the fall of 2024.

The district's vision for the building has been a priority since 2015, a press release stated.

Myron Dorn, District 30 senator, attended the event and said the new school is an investment in Gage County that will help attract new families to the area.

“This building today is an investment in the future, for not only Beatrice Public Schools, but also the community,” he said. “These young people here are our future leaders and our future workforce. The direction of this community in the future will be how we educate and how we teach the young people.”

School Board President Eric Trusty said the building will include the latest safety standards, a community tornado shelter and that having one centralized elementary school will give students a greater sense of community.

“This is a building which expresses and defines the importance of education in our community,” he said. “Our new elementary will be state of the art, environmentally friendly and a safe and secure facility. One of the unique features of this building will be that it offers all of our individualized programs in one location.”

Both the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Directors and Educational Services Unit 5 Board of Directors approved resolutions last October to enter into the agreement that forms the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency.

The interlocal agreement formed a new public body to plan a new school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.