Beatrice School Board rejects Community Eligibility Provision

A decision by the Southern Public Schools Board of Education to move ahead with the Community Eligibility Provision triggered a wave of praise for Southern and criticism for other districts in the area.

The CEP is a meal service option for school districts in low income areas which allows all students in the district to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost and without the household free and reduced lunch application forms. Depending on the poverty rate of the area, the district may need to cover up to 20% of the costs to provide free meals.

The Southern Public Schools Facebook page posted an announcement about the Board’s move on June 14, saying that breakfasts and lunches will be free at the elementary and junior-senior high school for the next four years.

Southern Superintendent Christopher Prososki said he didn’t intend to spur backlash against other districts in the area.

“I am just going to make a short statement regarding this federal program because I feel that the CEP program is being weaponized against some districts in our area,” he said. “At Southern, all of our schools were eligible to participate in this federal program. I want to apologize about the hostility that some districts are facing because of my social media post about Southern participating in the federal CEP program. It was never my intent.”

Prososki said he thinks CEP was the right move for Southern, but he said it may not fit every context well.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander shared a similar sentiment.

“What works well for one district may not work for every district,” Alexander said.

Southern’s decision came in the wake of uncertainty about the future of school lunch costs across the nation. In response to the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA opted to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students across the country for the past two years.

“Next year, it’s our understanding that the USDA is returning to pre-COVID practices,” Alexander said. “So there’s a process in place where people can apply for free or reduced lunches… The Community Eligibility Provision is a little different in how it operates.”

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen presented the pros and cons of CEP during the School Board meeting on July 11.

Nielsen said just three of Beatrice’s schools would qualify in the CEP: Beatrice Community Preschool, Paddock Lane Elementary and Lincoln Elementary.

“We have another elementary that does not qualify,” Nielsen said. “So one of the questions becomes, ‘Will we allow Stoddard families to transfer over to Paddock Lane,’ and right now, the answer is no… So our Stoddard families would not receive these opportunities.”

Nielsen said the 20% the district would need to cover with those three schools would total $62,531.92. For all six schools, the cost on the district's end would come out to $188,727.91.

Additionally, Nielsen claimed the reduction in free and reduced lunch applications would impact state funding and grant opportunities, including an estimated $34,876 reduction in state aid.

School Board Member Janet Byars discussed her concerns over the costs.

“In the last two years, when they didn’t have to fill them out, it has impacted our ability to apply for grants and applications,” Janet Byars said. “…It’s not free. It’s free to the people who are actually receiving it, but it’s not free to our taxpayer. Because our taxpayer would have to pay that. The other concern is that we’re at the top of our levy… so we would absolutely have to cut somewhere.”

The BPS School Board unanimously decided against pursuing the CEP this year, though the members agreed to keep it on the table for future years.

Alexander encouraged all parents to fill out the free and reduced lunch form.

“We don’t see the applications, if that’s a concern to anyone,” he said.