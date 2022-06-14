 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice School Board takes 'huge step' toward new elementary

School Board 06-13

Beatrice Superintendent Jason Alexander introduces bond attorneys from Gilmore Bell, who helped establish the legal and financial framework for the new elementary school project. The Board authorized and real estate and lease agreement with SNEA during its Monday, June 13 meeting.

 John Grinvalds Daily Sun Staff

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education made two major steps to finalize plans for the new elementary school project during its Monday, June 13 meeting.

The school, to be built in a lot in east Beatrice, will sit on 29 acres of land and stems from an interlocal agreement between the district and ESU 5 which formed the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency.

Superintendent Jason Alexander introduced Gilmore Bell bond attorney Michael Rogers, who spoke on the two elementary project agenda items.

The first was to approve a real estate agreement between BPS and SNEA.

"The reason that the land needs to be in the name of SNEA is because they will be mortgaging it to Pinnacle Bank as the lender for the project,” Rogers said.

All members of the Board approved of the transfer of 28.42 acres of real property to SNEA. The second action involved the appropriation of funds to facilitation the real estate sale and authorizing the lease with SNEA.

The plan under the interlocal agreement would allow for payments without raising additional taxes on Beatrice residents, pulling from the district’s building fund levy instead—which Alexander said is expected to generate from $1.3 million to $1.9 million every year in the coming years.

Rogers said the final amount is around $35 million. The estimated lease payments during the financing period will be about $850,000, paid twice annually.

School Board Member Doris Martin said she’s eager to see the impact the new school will have in the district.

“While I appreciate all this financial information, I think I speak for many members up here that we are just very, very excited about the educational opportunities that this will provide for students in Beatrice,” Martin said.

Board Member Eric Book agreed, saying he was happy to be at this point.

“This is a huge step for us,” Book said. “…And I couldn’t be more confident with my yes votes on the matters tonight pertaining to the new school. I’m so very excited for our kids to have a state-of-the-art, safe facility. And it’s a long time coming… I know there’s a lot of people out there that are questioning the school. They’re not in favor of it and how we’re going about it. But I do have confidence that once this is said and done, we are going to change some people’s minds.”

Alexander said crews have plans to do compaction work at the site in July for several weeks. Construction will follow, with the aim is to be finished in the fall of 2024.

