Beatrice schools open doors for first day of classes

One by one, parents, grandparents and guardians brought backpack-clad students into Lincoln Elementary School for the first day of class on Thursday.

Outside, Principal Kevin Janssen and a group of teachers and para-educators welcomed students. A Beatrice Police Department officer stood by, fist-bumping kids and smiling.

“That’s one of the biggest things we strive to do is meeting the parents and kids outside,” Janssen said. “I think that eases the nerves a lot. It lets the parents know that we’re here for them and that we want to make the first day a wonderful day… We want our kids to know that every one of them matters to us, and we want parents to know that they’re cared for and safe here.”

Some kids beamed with rows of baby teeth. Others shed tears and clung tightly to the shirts and pants of their parents.

“We always see some nerves,” Janssen said. “We see some tears every now and then because they don’t want to leave mom or dad, grandma or grandpa. But once they get in the building, they do very well. Once they see their friends, some familiar faces, it’s much better. And that’s what it’s all about.”

But the students weren’t the only ones with butterflies itching at the walls of their stomachs. One parent, Kayleigh Allen walked her son, Jayden, to his kindergarten classroom. She held his hand with one hand and carried her five-week old daughter in an infant car seat with the other.

“I hope [Jayden] is not as nervous as I am for him,” Allen said. “It’s all going to fly by now.”

Allen said Jayden was excited to start his first day, see old friends and make new ones.

“He’s going to grow so much,” she said. “I look forward to watching that. Seeing how far he came in pre-school, this is just going to be amazing for him.”

This year marks Janssen’s sixth in his position, but he said he never gets tired of the first day.

“I absolutely love seeing the smiles,” he said. “I love the kids running up and giving myself and the staff hugs. Just the excitement of being back in school. Seeing their friends and knowing they’re in a safe place… It will nice to have the smiles and laughter back in the building.”

Janssen said he looks forward to building relationships and seeing students grow throughout the year. He expressed his gratitude for BPD showing up to welcome parents and students at all of the elementary schools. He said that was the first time he’s seen that.

“They are here to help, and they are here to be friendly,” he said. “They are here to guide us.”

Thursday’s classes lasted half the day. On Friday, students will gather for a full day of class.