Beatrice Senior Center provides meal s and activities for those in need

The Beatrice Senior Citizen Center celebrated 25 years in the current building at 101 N. 25th Street in Beatrice last month.

“For many years senior citizens were concerned about the lack of a community senior center, but it wasn’t until 1993 that progress was really made toward that goal,” said Deb Drewel, President of the Board.

The Beatrice Senior Citizens Association was organized in 1959 with various meeting locations and activities.

Barbara Meyer and John and Marie Waltke donated land in June 1993. Grants, fundraising and private donations made the building possible and completed in October 1995. The facility was open to the community in February 1996. The celebration of the anniversary was postponed until this year due to Covid.

Deb Drewel said she and her husband moved to Beatrice in 2016. She said she had been involved with playing bridge since she was 13 years old and wanted to get involved with a club.

“Now I’m involved with three groups,” Drewel said. “I wanted to get involved with the center because I wanted to have somewhere to go to watch movies on Friday afternoons. I wanted to see more activities and options available for the seniors.”

Drewel currently serves as president of the seven-person board that operates the center. Also serving on the board is Lorelie Ankerssen as Vice President, Kathleen Remmers as Secretary, Duane Delozier as Treasurer, Roger Huls, Kathleen Young and John Hill. Delores Marmon serves as a Board Liaison.

The Senior Center is open every weekday from 7:30- 9 a.m. for rolls and coffee. Approximately 25-30 men and women attend each morning.

Blue Rivers Agency on Aging prepares and provides the noon meals and delivers over 70 meals five days a week to homes. The meals are $4 and reservations to eat at the center are encouraged.

“We started having evening meals once a month and Great Western caters those meals for $6 each,” Drewel said. “We try to have an entertainer, too. We come together and connect as a community. It’s about fellowship.”

There are monthly jam sessions, pitch every Wednesday, Bingo every Thursday and there is a pool table, computer and games available during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekdays. There is Christmas Senior Choir, Pinochle, Tai Chi, crafts and exercise classes. The facility can also be rented for birthday or anniversary celebrations.

Volunteers at the center may help those in need. They can take people to appointments, run errands, or take them to store. Services provided through the Senior Center are intended to provide a better quality of life to people 60 and over in the Beatrice area.

“Everyone works together to make things happen here at the center,” said Delores Marmon.

