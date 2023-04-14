Merna Greer has had some serious health challenges during the last couple of years, but that doesn’t keep her from doing what she loves and in continuing a life of service.

Waldo and Merna moved to Beatrice in January 1965. Waldo had been called to pastor at Centenary Methodist Church. He later worked as a Chaplain at BSDC for approximately 20 years. Waldo died 22 years prior.

She said the most important things in her life have been her three children and her time she spent working in the church.

Merna had two careers in her lifetime.

“I was a special education teacher for many years,” she said. “I was also a diaconal minister for United Methodist church for 10 years.”

She worked at the Fairbury Methodist Church as the Christian Education Director as a part of that job.

“It was my dream job,” she said. “But then I worked with Epworth Village as a teacher and later became the principal. I worked there eight years.”

Merna’s son, Don and his wife, Eldean Doyle, are from Wisconsin but spend time in Beatrice regularly.

“We retired about a year ago,” he said. “We stay two or three weeks at a time to help support mom, my brother Dale and my wife’s mom, Phyllis.”

Home Instead Sr. Care comes to help Merna with cooking three days a week. They also do cleaning and fill the bird feeder.

“I’m so fortunate to have all the support that I have to be able to stay in my home,” Merna said.

Anita Bauman helps Merna by getting groceries on a weekly basis. Bauman also takes Merna to quilting at the Homestead National Park most every Friday afternoon where they spend time hand quilting.

Merna said she has loved quilting after she retired and before she spent time in the hospital and nursing facility.

“I’ve been able to get back to it with Anita’s help,” she said. “We’re working on a really beautiful quilt right now.”

Merna has also been making plastic crocheted mats for several years.

“I got started when Mrs. Koenig came to one of my teachers group’s years ago with a program called “Strippers, Hookers, and Holy Rollers,” she said. “The strippers were the people who cut the bags, the hookers are crochet hooks and the group the rolled it into balls.”

“It takes a long time to finish a mat,” she said. “It’s a single crochet stitch. It’s very labor and material intensive, but what else do you do with those bags. It’s my recycling project.”

The plastic bags are cut into two to three inch strips before the stitching begins. Merna uses her Aunt Elsie’s wooden crochet hook. She had used it to make rag rugs.

The dimensions of each of the mat is 72” x 36.” It takes about 200 of the plastic bags to do a mat.

When she has completed a mat, it is taken to Bargain Box and later distributed at a homeless shelter in Omaha.

Merna also likes to do puzzles, read and sew.