Beatrice Sertoma donates in recognition of better hearing and speech month

Trusty said BCH is excited to try the InfoLoop, and that hopefully it will benefit some of their patients.

“More likely, we’ll set it up in one location that that will probably have the greater population of need for it, and it’ll just be in that one location,” Trusty said. “But it is very portable, so if we do need to move it, it can move very easily.”

Drewel said that roughly 42 Sertoma clubs are planning to donate over 120 InfoLoops to local hospitals and clinics this month, as well.

In addition, the Beatrice Sertoma Club donated $500 to Jim Krysl, a member of the Gateway Sertoma Club, and President of the Nebraska Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank.

Krysl said the mission of the Bank and Sertoma are to improve the quality of those for those impacted by hearing loss by providing education and support. He said the Bank is made up of three entities: The Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Barkley Speech Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the Sertoma Clubs of Nebraska.