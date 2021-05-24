Beatrice Sertoma donates in recognition of better hearing and speech month

In recognition of May being better hearing and speech month, on Monday, a local organization donated to two entities to help benefit the hearing of the surrounding community and in the state of Nebraska.
The Beatrice Sertoma Club purchased a Portable InfoLoop and presented it to Eric Trusty, Senior Executive for Clinic Services at Beatrice Community Hospital and Gina Heckey, senior executive for the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, during the club’s regular weekly meeting.
According to hearinglink.org, the device is a type of sound system for individuals who use hearing aids. The hearing loop has a microphone to pick up speech and an amplifier to process the signal, which is then sent through a wire placed around the perimeter of a specific area like a meeting room to act as an antenna that radiates the magnetic signal to the hearing aid.
Heckey said Deb Drewel, the President of the Beatrice Sertoma Club, reached out to BCH to see if they were interested in the device, and if they could use it.
“It’s been difficult for the population that does have hearing aids, especially in our registration areas of the hospital, because we’ve got barriers up,” Trusty said. “Our registration staff is wearing face shields and masks, and the patient is wearing a mask, as well, so it’s very, very hard to communicate. You’re trying to still maintain privacy, but yet the patient needs to hear the questions that you’re asking.”
Trusty said BCH is excited to try the InfoLoop, and that hopefully it will benefit some of their patients.
“More likely, we’ll set it up in one location that that will probably have the greater population of need for it, and it’ll just be in that one location,” Trusty said. “But it is very portable, so if we do need to move it, it can move very easily.”
Drewel said that roughly 42 Sertoma clubs are planning to donate over 120 InfoLoops to local hospitals and clinics this month, as well.
In addition, the Beatrice Sertoma Club donated $500 to Jim Krysl, a member of the Gateway Sertoma Club, and President of the Nebraska Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank.
Krysl said the mission of the Bank and Sertoma are to improve the quality of those for those impacted by hearing loss by providing education and support. He said the Bank is made up of three entities: The Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Barkley Speech Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the Sertoma Clubs of Nebraska.
Krysl said there are also three groups that can help provide hearing aids for different age groups, including HearU Nebraska for people aged infant to 18 years old, the Lions Hearing Aid Bank for people age 19-64, and the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank for people aged 64 and older. He also explained the importance of these groups by discussing his own experience with hearing loss in his right ear, and his practice using a cochlear implant.
“You lose almost the connectivity with the crowd,” Krysl explained when he first lost his hearing. “I am a very, very outgoing person. When this happened to me, I felt myself withdrawing when I’m out in a crowd. I was trying to hear so hard that I just gave up after a while. I just quit talking.”
Krysl explained that the hearing aids being given are largely donated from the community and repaired. He estimated that the $500 will help provide hearing aids for as many as 80 people.
Krysl said those wanting to donate, or to see about eligibility can contact him at 402-730-8755.
Drewel said the Sertoma Club’s donations were made possible through a grant from Sertoma, Inc.
“During COVID last year, when we were not able to have a fundraiser, we estimated what would’ve been our income from fundraising activities,” Drewel said. “We applied for a grant to Sertoma Inc., and we got a grant for almost $2,000. With that, we gave the $500 today to the Nebraska Hearing Aid Bank, we purchased the mini InfoLoop system, we gave to the Beatrice Backpack Program, to the Community Food Pantry and to the Salvation Army…We are very focused on what goes on in our community, just like any service organization. Anything we can do to better the community, that’s our focus.”
More information about the Sertoma Club and its programs can be found at Sertoma.org