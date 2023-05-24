Christian Brown of Beatrice was recently awarded an International Championship Soccer Challenge trophy for his soccer skills in front of his Paddock Lane Elementary fifth grade class.

The Knights of Columbus had set up the challenge at the soccer field before many of the teams’ practice on Sept. 1, 2022.

Youth Activities Director Michael Policky explained the scoring for the kick.

“The soccer goal is sectioned off,” he said. “If you kick it in the middle it’s five points. If you kick in the bottom that’s ten points and if you hit in the top corners its 25 points.”

Christian won his 11-year-old division in Beatrice, at the district contest and at the regional level. He also won at the state contest.

Scores were then sent in from all Knights of Columbus jurisdictions throughout the world that held the Soccer Challenge and Christian was the International Winner.

“This isn't just the United States and its territories, but would include places like Mexico, Canada, Poland, Germany, or wherever there is a Knights of Columbus jurisdiction established,” he said. “And he won. We have a world champion standing before us.”

Christian said he was surprised that he had done so well.

Principal Betty Replogle said this is a special award.

“This is the first time in my lifetime that we have presented this type of award,” she said.

Christian’s mom, Heather Brown, said he has played for the Knighthawks for three or four years.

“He didn’t really want to do the kick before practice the first time,” she said. “I think he was nervous.”

Christian’s dad, Ken Brown, said soccer was one of his favorite sports.

"He likes soccer and basketball," he said. "I’m pretty surprised he did this well. This is a great honor.”

Policky said there are different types of contests, like the free-throw and soccer, held throughout the year and encourages youth to participate.