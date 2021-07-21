Beatrice Special Olympics to hold softball tournament for Team Nebraska

Area athletes will try their best to hit it out of the park on Saturday, in a coed softball tournament at Hannibal Park hosted by the Beatrice Special Olympics. All proceeds will be used to send the Team Nebraska athletes and their coach to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the 2022 USA Games next June.

Bill Campion, the head coach of the Beatrice Special Olympics, explained that three athletes are from the Beatrice community, and one is from the Omaha area. Those athletes are Tyler Reiman, Tiffany Campion, Greg Campion and Shea Delainey.

“Seven teams signed up to play in the tournament,” Campion said. “There will also be a homerun contest. They’ll buy arm bands, and they’ll get to hit as many homeruns as they want. The most home runs gets a trophy. And we also made something for another competition for the females, just because there aren’t too many that can hit homeruns over a regulation fence, so we’re looking to make it a home plate queen. In order to make it into the contest, they’d have to buy an armband also.”

The games start Saturday morning.