Beatrice splash pad getting new addition

A splash pad in Beatrice is expected to receive an update this year with the addition of restrooms at the park.
On Wednesday, the Beatrice Board of Public Works approved utility work for the building. The utility component will cost just over $10,000.
“A year or so ago the city installed the splash pad up at Astro Park, now Sertoma Astro Park,” said BPW manager Tobias Tempelmeyer. “As you guys all know, the flaw in the city’s plan was we did not install bathrooms. We are working to rectify that and have a bathroom installed up there. Part of what is needed is the extension of the sewer main over to the facility.”
The lone bid for the project was submitted by Lammel Plumbing, and the project could be finished by June.
The splash pad, near 19th and Jackson streets, opened last June.
The project was in the works for more than a year, and features a variety of water activities for children to enjoy, including spraying nozzles and buckets that dump from above their heads.
At a Gage County Board of Supervisors meeting last month, the board also approved a Gage County visitors improvement fund request for the project.
“This is to help fund the addition of restrooms at Astro Park and driving by, it seems like it has been a popular attraction for people,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “There are the ball parks just down the road and you basically have to drive by that to go out to the ball parks.”
The total construction cost is expected to be around $50,000 and is expected to be complete this summer.
“The addition of a bathroom at Sertoma Astro Park not only addresses a need for the splash pad, but it also improves amenities for our biggest tourism attraction - softball and baseball tournaments,” the application read. “Anyone who has been to a softball or baseball tournament know that you can have lengthy periods of down time and what better place to spend some time between games In the summer than at the splash pad.”
