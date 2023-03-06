Beatrice police took a suspect into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday the Beatrice Police Department, Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the Hoyle RV Park located at 3800 N. Sixth St.

A press release from the police department stated that officers located a suspect inside of an RV that was armed with a firearm. According to the police department, several surrounding RVs were evacuated for the safety of the occupants. Beatrice Police Special Response Team (SRT) and negotiation team responded to the location.

After several hours officers were able to take the subject into custody without further incident. No injuries were sustained by the subject, law enforcement, or bystanders.

It was later discovered that the rounds fired were shot into the floor and not in the direction of any RVs or responders. The 42-year-old male was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation, and his name was not released by police Monday. There are no pending charges at this, the press release stated.