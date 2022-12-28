Beatrice students begin restoration of a 1954 Allis Chalmers

The Beatrice High School Autos II class has had an opportunity to begin the restoration of a 1954 Allis Chalmers WD-45 this past semester.

Instructor Chris Cullison said this has been a good experience for the kids.

“It’s something they don’t see every day and it gave them an idea of working on the older technology,” he said.

“I’ve never worked on a tractor before,” said Easton Tharp, student. “I’ve learned a lot.”

Andrew Enns, student, said one of the first things the class members worked on was to get the engine running.

“It had sat in a shed for several years. We had to replace some spark plugs and clean out the fuel tank. We put clean gas in and got it started,” he said.

Student Bryan Price said the next step they are working on is prepping the tractor to be repainted. After it is painted it will be returned to the Beatrice High School Shop and completed.

Jason Alexander, owner of the tractor, said he brought the tractor to Beatrice this past summer from his family farm in Wyoming.

“My Grandpa Alexander and his parents came across Nebraska in a covered wagon. They homesteaded in Lusk, Wyoming,” he said. “He married at a young age and they moved a short distance to Manville, Wyo.”

Alexander said his grandparents purchased approximately 460 acres of land with the agreement that the seller would still have access to the land and run his cattle herd with Alexander’s cattle.

He explained that both of his grandparents worked in the school. He was a janitor and she was the school cook. They worked the farm when they were not at the school and raised their family of one son and two daughters there.

He noted that his grandfather bought the tractor sometime in the 1950’s and it has been a part of the farm and their family since that time.

“I remember as a kid sitting on his lap and mowing hay or pulling fence wire on the tractor,” he said. “As I got older, I remember driving it.”

“When my grandparents got older and moved to town, our family lived at the farm for a while. Eventually we moved back into town, but would go check on the farm every day. I grew up partially on the farm, but every summer we hayed and the tractor was always a part of it.”

Alexander explained that his dad purchased the farm from the sisters and later deeded the property to him.

“With the farm came the tractor.”

The Allis Chalmers had been sitting in a storage shed for 8-10 years and had not been running. Alexander said he goes to the farm every summer and this past year brought the tractor back with him to Nebraska.

“Originally, I was going to sell it because I wanted someone to be able to restore it and appreciate it. I hoped someone would love it and care for it with the same sentiment as our family had for the tractor.”

“None of the sales ever came to fruition so I worked with Mr. Cullison to get it out to the school for the class to look at it. Next thing I know these kids are working their tails off to tear the tractor apart. They send emails and pictures with what they are doing. It was just so neat the way the exchange was happening.”

Alexander said that after the students got the tractor running, he knew he was going to keep it.

“It’s been a neat process.”

He plans to find a snow-plow and allow the school to use it as long as he is in Beatrice.

“My sister and I decided we would keep it in the family for the next generation.”