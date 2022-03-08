Beatrice Theme Team builds school spirit

The Beatrice High School student section always strives to catch the eye and the ear.

Above the sound of shouting coaches and shrieking shoes, chants of “Go Big O” crack like whips. Signs bearing the visage of players or playful taunts at the other team wave in the crowd.

Those chants are often led by a group of students in an ever-changing, always uncanny uniform—neon vests, western getup and camouflage attire. They’re the Beatrice High School Theme Team, dedicated to channeling the energy of the student section at athletic events into a unified theme.

Made up of seniors and one junior, the members said it’s both an honor and a lot of fun to lead the student section.

“Basically, we have a group chat, and we throw ideas out to each other,” Laney Workman, a senior and Theme Team member, said. “We try to make it as open as possible. We try to ask the student body for feedback. Sometimes we’ll narrow it down, and then we put out a poll on Twitter, and whichever wins will be the theme for the night.”

Senior and Theme Team member Tagg DeBoer said they try to keep to simple themes, and students readily embrace them.

“Most students are really good about going all out for the theme,” DeBoer said. “I’d say at least 90% of our student section gets really involved… We were just talking about, I can’t think of many other Class B schools that go as hard in the student section as we do. I mean, we take a lot of pride in our school… The emotions are all over the place.”

As stakes in a game rise, fans tend to grow more impertinent. Assistant Principal Philip Voigt said the student section finely balances the excitement of team spirit with sportsmanlike considerations for the other team.

“We have amazing students at this school; we really do,” Voigt said. “They impress us all the time. We work to balance allowing them to have a good time … and at the same time be respectful to the game itself, to the other team and to the other referees… I would say that this group in particular, and even over the years, our students have been so good at working with us. I think they understand we have reasons for why we want things to be done another way. They do an excellent job of partnering wtih us.”

Workman said that balance can be hard to strike, but even in the face of outrageous calls, the Theme Team tries to stay even-keeled.

“You try to lead by example, and we want to keep it classy,” Workman said. “You can disagree with a call, but you have to move on. You know, react, but try to keep it within yourself. I feel like we do a pretty good job of keeping our cool.”

Theme Team members said the student section embodies the school’s saying, “One school, one family.”

“In some student sections from other schools, you’ll see the first rows or even like the whole student section is just composed of a certain prototype of student,” DeBoer said. “But I think that our school does a really good job of involving students from all sorts of activities and everything. We all come together as one collective unit. It’s really cool to see everybody, even if they don’t interact with each other at all, come together and support our team.”

Athletic Director Gus Brown said he’s continually impressed by the student section’s good nature and wit.

“They’re a lot of fun,” Brown said. “It’s fun to stand by them and listen to some of the things they say. They get us to laugh. They’re just a lot of fun to work with.”

The Theme Team made Tuesday’s theme “Jersey Night” and alternating rows or orange and white t-shirts for Wednesday.

