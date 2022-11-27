Beatrice trail system grows in popularity

Walking, running or cycling, Beatrice has you covered.

The city features a wide variety of trails, both paved and crushed limestone, to make your way around, or leave town altogether.

Joe Billesbach serves on the Beatrice City Council, and also organizes the Solstice Gravel Grinder, a gravel bike ride that tours southeast Nebraska.

“I think they're great and I have a lot of people that drive down from Lincoln, park here and drive around town on the trail system,” he said. “I know a lot of people, our own residents, use the trails and I personally use them just about every day and am always seeing cyclists, runners and walkers on them, so I know they get used quite often.

“I have to thank (Public Properties Director) Mark Pethoud and crew with the parks department for keeping them well maintained. Even throughout winter, they’re always keeping snow off them and the rest of the season if a limb’s down they always clean up really well.”

For the Solstice Gravel Grinder, Billesbach said 300-400 riders usually participate and come from more than 12 different states.

“They stay in town, use the trails and use other amenities like hotels and eating establishments,” he said. “Any way you can boost tourism in town really helps.”

He added the city hopes to one day expand the system to connect to Homestead National Historical Park, the National Park Service site west of Beatrice.

“We've been talking about expanding out towards Homestead and we've looked at some grants that would need to be applied for through the state and the federal government, so that’s all in the very early stages. I think over time in the next 5-7 years you might see something. All that does take an awful lot of time when you’re getting government grants.”

Colleen Schoneweis, with the Big Blue Bike Club and Homestead Conservation and Trails Association, said the trail system is impressive, especially given the size of Beatrice.

“For this size of town we have a huge trail system,” she said. “They’re awesome, and they keep expanding with two more new trails they’re working on, possibly one going to Homestead and the other one from Hannibal Park to Dorsey Street."

In addition to the paved trails in Beatrice, she added the trail system in the area extends much further north and south.

“Paved trails alone, we have 10-12 miles of trails or more and what’s nice is the Homestead Trail that comes from Cortland to Beatrice,” she said. “You can stay on that through town and end up on Chief Standing Bear Trail all the way to Marysville, Kan.”

Julie Feist, with the Homestead Running Club, said the club hosts two events each year that utilize the trail system, the Hoppy Half in fall and the Healthy Hearts Run each February.

The Hoppy Half alone brings in around 130 runners who participate.

“A lot of them are from out of town so it’s good tourism-wise and bringing new people to the area,” she said. “The trail system is an awesome asset to our town. I think it gets used. When I run on it there’s always somebody else out there, so it is a tremendous help to our town as far as health, fitness and connecting our pieces of town. It's nice to see friendly faces out there.”

In addition to the annual events, the Homestead Running Club meets each week and has around 40 members.

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said officials are always looking for ways to expand and improve on the system, making it even better.

“In a lot of our grant applications we talk about a continuation of Beatrice’s investment in community amenities of paved trails,” he said. “We’ve got the Homestead Trail, the Chief Standing Bear Trail and other trails. There are plans for future expansion there, but they are all meant to be an amenity to both our local residents, which is the primary thing, with a secondary benefit of a tourism draw.”