Beatrice Walmart celebrates remodel

When Tamara Venneman first stepped foot in the Beatrice Walmart in 2000, it was little more than a flat sprawl of tile floor.

Venneman helped build the inside, shelf by shelf.

“It’s come a long way,” said Venneman, who’s been a Walmart employee for almost 30 years. “It’s changed in a good way.”

22-years later, she helped cut the ribbon for the store’s grand re-opening, a celebration at the tail end of recent remodeling efforts on Friday, May 13. The re-model started in October, and store manager Mick Schroeder said there are still some things to finish.

Overall, Schroeder said the improvements focused on modernizing the store. He said they are still waiting on new signage.

“It will have a more modern look for things,” Schroeder said. “Every store will be working their way in that direction, and fortunately we’re one of the first ones that got to move in that direction.”

Schroeder said the most sweeping changes had to do with the pickup area.

“The big part that we continue to drive is our online businesses,” he said. “Our online pickup and delivery business just continues to grow as a company. As that continues to grow, we need to make it bigger; we need more room.”

The store now has a walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler in the pickup area, making the move of the cart bay necessary.

“Another big one that you will see, we have a Vision Center 2.0,” he said. “Making it more modern and feel more comfortable.”

The store added a new lounge for the associates. Shoppers will find a convenience-store-style Grab and Go area, brimming with drinks and snacks, at the front.

Venneman said the brighter paint job helps cultivate a happier space.

Schroeder said the improvements will make for better interactions between the customers and the store.

“This is a way to give back to our customers,” he said. “They can shop in a cleaner, better looking environment.”

During the ceremony, Schroeder presented checks to the Beatrice Police Department, Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Public Schools, part of the store’s effort to engage with the community.

