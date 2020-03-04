Beatrice ward three incumbent seeks reelection

Ward three incumbent Rich Kerr has filed for another term on the Beatrice City Council.

If reelected, Kerr will have been on the council for a total of 22 years.

Kerr has been a Beatrice resident for roughly 40 years, and is originally a Tecumseh native. He currently works as the vice president of the Beatrice State Developmental Center.

Kerr said there are three or four “little things” he wants to see finished before he retires from the council.

“We’ve still got some dilapidated houses we need to get rid of,” Kerr said. “I want to see the trail systems finished up, because I was here when they started it, and there’s a couple of things I still want to do with the kids over there on the south Scott Street ball diamonds.”

Kerr said he likes serving the people he represents in ward three, and that he’d like to see improvements made downtown.

“We need to bring some new businesses into town,” Kerr said. “That’s not as easy said as done in this day of age with the internet and everything else. That certainly cuts into our retail businesses, but we’re working on it.”

Caleb M. Sabatka has also filed for the ward three seat and will face Kerr in the fall election.