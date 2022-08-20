Beatrice water tower gets inspected, painted

The bottom of the Beatrice north water tower became a fountain, with water gushing from the large metal bowl and streaming down nearby streets, last week.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the City has an agreement with Utility Service Company to repaint the two towers every 10 years or so. Crews began work in early August.

“It usually takes about a month,” Tempelmeyer said. “It’s part of regular contract… We’ve had this contract in place now for 14 or 15 years.”

For an additional $14,000, the Utility Service Company crew will add the Beatrice orange “B” banner logo to the tower, which Tempelmeyer said will add a sense of community pride.

The crew also power washes the outside and inspects the inside, Tempelmeyer said.

“The Utility Service Company checks for rust or problem spots and fix it,” he said. “Then they check the inside, which is why we drained the tower.”

Tempelmeyer said this is part of routine maintenance and that he expects the work on the north tower, located along North 19th Street, to be done by the end of the month.