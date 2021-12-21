Beatrice will see new apartment building in the spring

Rising four stories just off Sixth Street, the Irving Street Apartments building casts a shadow over the lot once belonging to Store Kraft Manufacturing.

An area of Beatrice wounded by the loss of one of Beatrice’s largest employers will see revitalization this spring, according to City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer.

“We’re certainly excited by the new complex going up,” Tempelmeyer said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had this type of development occur in this community… It’s great to be able to put a population base back in that area.”

The project broke ground in April. By May 2022, construction crews will finish the building and its 10 garage spaces, NGC project manager John Feeney said.

Feeney said the NGC construction crew has faced some challenges during construction, including concerns over Store Kraft Manufacturing’s occupancy of the area.

“We were a little concerned when we first got on site,” he said. “We were worried about some environmental unknowns. With manufacturing, you never know what you’re getting into… But we didn’t run into anything too crazy.”

Additionally, COVID-19 created problems with market volatility and procurement, which led NGC to work closely with suppliers and subcontractors to ensure supply problems didn't translate to schedule problems. Feeney said the project has been smooth sailing otherwise.

“We are tracking right in line with the original schedule,” Feeney said. “It’s really great to work in this area. Everyone has been great to work with… And it’s nice turning land that was kind of an eyesore into something usable.”

The building will include 78 units, all composed of one or two bedroom apartments.

Beatrice issued a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, note to the developer for up to $1.36 million.

TIF is a way to incentivize development by diverting future property tax revenue increases to a public improvement project. In the case of this apartment, the plot’s base value this year by which the property tax is assessed will be $25,000. The City, school district and other publicly funded organizations will receive their share from tax taken from the $25,000, while the rest of the money will come back to the developer from the county, through the city to pay off loans.

Tempelmeyer said only some expenses are eligible under TIF.

“Buying the ground is eligible, demolition costs are eligible, grading work, utility extensions …,” he said. “Landscaping is, architect and engineering fees, legal fees are eligible… The actual erection of the building is not going to be eligible… The plumbers work inside the building isn’t going to be eligible.”

Community Development Director Rob Mierau has been out at the site, ensuring the building is compliant with code. He said he hopes the apartment becomes a lightning rod for talent in the area.

“We needed this kind of housing,” Mierau said. “I hope it’s a boon for young professionals in the area.”

Tempelmeyer said this kind of investment in the community, to the tune of several million dollars, shows the vibrancy of the Beatrice community.

“I mean to have somebody else see the potential in Beatrice and put in their money in this type of development speaks volumes of where Beatrice is going,” he said. “I think they’ve seen the growth.”

