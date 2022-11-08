Beatrice Willow Center holds annual banquet

A Beatrice organization that provides pregnancy resources in Beatrice held its annual banquet Monday in downtown Beatrice.

The Willow Center’s annual banquet was held at Vintage Venue, and featured keynote speaker Cherilyn Holloway, founder and president of Pro-Black Pro Life. The event was also attended by Lt. Governor Mike Foley.

Jeanne Gaertig, President of the Willow Center Board of Directors, said the Willow Center provides pregnancy resources to anyone in need.

“We offer practical, emotional, and spiritual support to women, men and children facing pregnancy and abortion-related concerns,” she said. “Willow provides a safe and nonjudgmental environment for discussing abortion alternatives and post-abortion support with trained coaches.”

The center provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling and parenting education.

Gaertig said there were 460 visits last year from a 30-mile radius, though most are from Beatrice.

Jesse Pritchard, board member of the Willow Center, added the organization aims to help those in need, with a focus on the unborn.

“We’ve been a resource center, but also advocating for life," he said. "We’ve had the opportunity to be a resource center for a number of years now. We provide clothes and different resources for families. At the same time we don’t want to lose sight of the unborn. That’s what we really want to be an advocate for."

The Willow Center is located in Beatrice at the Indian Creek Mall.