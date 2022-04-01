Beatrice woman arrested after children left alone in house that caught fire

A Beatrice woman was arrested for child abuse after leaving two young children alone in a home where a fire started.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday Beatrice police responded to the 1100 block of N. 12th Street following a residential fire where two juveniles were left alone in the home.

Arrest documents state that 24-year-old Arvoni M. Johnson was able to extinguish the fire, but there was a large amount of smoke inside the house. She told police two children, ages 1 and 3, were asleep in their room.

She allegedly told police she left the children home alone while she went to work, and she believed the fire started in the kitchen where a candle caught some nearby papers on fire. A round burn mark was visible on the counter, and the walls and cabinet near the area were black. Officers also noted the air was thick with smoke.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said Johnson was alerted to the fire on a phone app connected to a home camera, and she was able to return to the residence and put the fire out prior to firefighter’s arrival.

He said there were no injuries reported following the fire, and the damage was estimated at $100.

The children were in the east room of the residence, which shared a room with the kitchen.

Johnson was placed under arrest for two counts of child abuse.

