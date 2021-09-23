Beatrice woman arrested for assault

A Beatrice woman was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly punching a woman in the face and kicking a police officer.

At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Beatrice police were called to the 800 block of West Court Street for a disturbance.

They contacted Cecelia Lampkin, 18, who told police she punched a victim in the face while the victim was in her vehicle.

Lampkin was detained and continued to yell at the victim. She was eventually placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, where arrest documents state she hit her restrained hand on the window and slammed her head several times against the transport cage, leaving clumps of hair on the fastening bolt from the impact.

Arrest documents state she began screaming, and police removed her from the vehicle to prevent further self harm. She attempted to kick police with both legs, striking an officer in the lower torso.

After a few more seconds of resisting and screaming, she entered the patrol vehicle.

The victim told police Lampkin threw a bottle of water at her vehicle and ran up to the driver’s side. She punched the victim in the left side of the face.

Lampkin was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

