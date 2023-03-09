A Beatrice woman was arrested for domestic assault, and could face additional charges after allegedly spitting in an officer's face while being arrested.

On Wednesday a police officer was called to the 600 block of Bismark Street for reports of a domestic disturbance that was in progress.

Upon arrival the officer contacted the victim, who said that 35-year-old Stephanie Sales attempted to kick down a bathroom door around three or four times. The two got into an argument, and Sales allegedly spit in the victim’s face.

The two got into a physical altercation, and scratch marks were visible on the victim’s eyebrows, nose, ear, neck and wrist.

Documents state a child was present during the argument.

Officers attempted to arrest Sales, and she rotated away in an attempt to avoid officers. She continued to pull away and resist arrest. She kicked the door of the residence while being removed, and spit in the officer's face while being arrested.

Sales was placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault, assaulting an officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest and child abuse.