Beatrice woman celebrates her 101st birthday

Lorna Werner Waldmeier is celebrating her 101st birthday on Saturday.

Waldmeier said she has so much to be thankful for this year.

“I’m thankful for the many years God has given me," she said. "He’s given me love and blessings.”

She said she was born near Wisner, Neb. and later moved to Hebron. She is the oldest of eight children in her family and is the only surviving sibling.

“There were four girls and four boys in my family,” she said. “I have a lot of good memories. Getting married and having our daughter was some of the happiest times of my life."

Lorna married Norbert Waldmeier on Sept. 7, 1940 in Wisner. They later moved back to Hebron after he had an appendix that burst to be near family. They moved to Beatrice in 1960. He was the manager of the lumber yard in Pickrell. He died in 2006.

Becky Preifert, Lorna’s daughter, lives in Hebron. Waldmeier also has two grandchildren living.

She talked about one of the saddest times of her life was when her granddaughter died at age 50.

“She had a brain aneurysm on her birthday and left a 9 year-old daughter,” she said.

Lorna said she had worked at Formfit for 25 years. She has been active in her church throughout her life and currently attends St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She said the world has changed a lot in her lifetime and added that she didn’t see it as all good.

Lorna said that her daughter planned to come to Beatrice to celebrate her birthday with her. She was looking forward to going out to eat and said her family was going to go to church with her on Sunday.

“I really like living at Homestead Village. My friends are here.”

Maria DeBloc had organized a special celebration for Lorna at Homestead Village with rolls and coffee on Thursday afternoon. Several of the other residents had attended to celebrate her birthday early.

DeBloc said Lorna is a blessing and a good friend.

“She is a gentle and easy to talk to person,” DeBloc said.