Beatrice woman sent to prison after failed drug court attempt

A Beatrice woman was sent to prison Thursday for drug offenses after failing to complete a previously-assigned drug court program.

Heather L. Lucas, 37, appeared in Gage County District Court, where she was sentenced to serve two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and ordered to pay a $100 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas was previously enrolled in the drug court program, which is an alternative to incarceration for those who struggle with addiction. Lucas failed to complete the program, and was sentenced to prison by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.

“That’s certainly not what we hoped for when you entered the drug court, and you had some bright spots during your participation,” he said. “I wish it had worked out for you, but it just didn’t. I think you know what’s coming, and that I don’t have much choice here.”

The sentence stemmed from a January 2021 arrest after a Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Avenger with no license plates in Beatrice.

Lucas was a passenger and got out of the vehicle. During a search, authorities found a marijuana pipe in her pocket and marijuana in a shoe. Inside the vehicle were multiple syringes and a methamphetamine pipe that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Heather Lucas

Lucas

 Scott Koperski
