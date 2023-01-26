Beatrice woman sent to prison for weapon possession

A Beatrice woman was given a prison sentence this week following a pursuit through Beatrice past year.

Payton Bishop, 26, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday where she was sentenced to 8-12 years prison for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a class 2A felony. The charge was reduced to an “attempted” offense as part of a plea agreement.

Eight additional charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension, were previously dismissed. As part of the agreement, prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly recommended a sentence of 6-8 years, which District Court Judge Rick Schreiner declined to follow.

“You drove down Market Street at a rate of speed estimated to be over 100 mph, with children playing in yards and somebody riding a bicycle,” Schreiner said. “You had no regard for anyone or anything but yourself. When you got to where you were going you got out of your vehicle and tried to evade law enforcement by getting into a residence before they caught up with you. You have run amok in this county since you were old enough to know better.”

Defense attorney Lee Timan also asked that any sentence be served concurrent to a prison term Bishop is currently serving with around 18 months remaining, though Schreiner ordered the sentences to be served consecutive.

On June 25, 2022, a Beatrice police officer observed Bishop exit the Git N Split in Beatrice and drive a black Honda with a male passenger inside.

Arrest documents state the officer knew Bishop had a suspended license, and turned around to conduct a traffic stop. The car accelerated away from the officer, who suspected the car was traveling to a residence in the 1500 block of Market Street, and saw Bishop walking inside the residence. She was placed under arrest at that time for driving under suspension and willful reckless driving.

Police inventoried the vehicle prior to having it towed and inside a purse was a baggie with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. On the floor in the back of the vehicle was a black drawstring bag that contained two guns. One of the guns was loaded with an extended magazine.

Inside the bag was a prescription bottle with Bishop’s name on it, and a set of brass knuckles with spikes on the ends were also located.

The weapons were completely concealed, and arrest documents noted Bishop and the male passenger were both convicted felons prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons.