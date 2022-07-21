Beatrice woman sent to prison in two drug cases

A Beatrice woman with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to prison Thursday in two cases related to drug possession.

Payton Bishop, 25, appeared in Gage County District Court where she was sentenced to two years in prison followed by one year of post-release supervision for possession of a controlled substance. In a second case she received a matching sentence for another charge of possession of a controlled substance. The two cases are to be served consecutively, totaling four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said Bishop’s criminal history, despite her age, was a key factor in his decision.

“I’ve told you this, that if you continue to act the way you act, you are going to die,” he said. “I don’t think you believe me. What’s probably sadder than not believing me is I don’t think you care. At some point you’re going to have to because if you don’t kill yourself, you’re going to end up killing somebody else, and then you will hate yourself more than you do now.

“Every time that you’re out on bond, every time you get arrested, somebody in this world bonds you out so you can save yourself and all you do is more drugs.”

In the most recent case, Bishop was arrested in late October for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police spotted her inside a vehicle, and knew she had active warrants out of both Gage and Lancaster counties.

The drug paraphernalia charge was previously dismissed.

A Beatrice police officer was driving in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street when he spotted a black Lincoln approaching his vehicle.

Arrest documents state the passenger was trying to obstruct herself from view in the vehicle. The officer turned around and followed the Lincoln into the Walmart parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle exited the parking lot and drove north on Sixth Street. The passenger appeared to be moving around in the cabin and looking back at the officer.

The vehicle came to a stop on the north side of St. Joseph’s Cemetery, and Bishop exited the vehicle in an evasive manner.

She was detained in a patrol vehicle.

During a search of the car police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a small baggie of a whole crystal substance. Tucked near the seat where Bishop was sitting police found a smoking pipe, five hypodermic needles and a baggie of marijuana.

In the older case, Bishop was also arrested last September by Beatrice police

After they conducted on a traffic stop on a man who they suspected was driving with a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted, and police learned both Bishop and the man had suspended licenses.

A K-9 unit was called, and indicted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Authorities found several small baggies, a digital scale with white residue, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a baggie of marijuana.

Once at the jail, a second baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found during a search of Bishop.