Beatrice woman sentenced to prison in Johnson County

A Beatrice woman was sentenced to prison this week for a series of crimes that took place in Johnson County.

On Monday, Tanya Binnick, 44, of Beatrice, was sentenced by the District Court in Johnson County for crimes taking place in 2019 and 2020.

She received 6-10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for possessing a stolen firearm, three years for child abuse, and two years for flight to avoid arrest. The sentences will run concurrently, and she received credit for 51 days previously served at the Johnson County Jail.

A press release state the charges stemmed from separate incidents, beginning on June 26, 2019, when the Johnson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the Crab Orchard home where Binnick was living at the time. During the search of that residence, the Sheriff's Office recovered property that had been reported stolen from a home in Fairbury, including a Marlin .17 HMR rifle. Deputies also found the home to lack electricity, running water, and sufficient food for her children, who lived with her part-time.

On August 8, 2020, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office was in Crab Orchard attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Binnick. When she saw the officers, Binnick fled in her vehicle. Officers pursued her at high speeds through Johnson and Pawnee Counties before terminating their pursuit in Kansas, where she was arrested by local authorities. During this pursuit, she narrowly missed hitting an officer head-on.

