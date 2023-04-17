Dorothy Collins and Marilyn Albright were honored for their years of service in the nursing profession by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard on Sunday afternoon at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Founder of the non-profit organization Deb Zobel said their purpose is to recognize and honor every day heroes who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession.

“Nursing is a calling and a lifestyle,” she said. “We are here to honor Dorothy and Marilyn and their lives as a nurse. We remember you for the difference you made as a nurse.”

Both women were presented with a bouquet of flowers with a white rose in the middle.

“The white rose signifies all that nursing stands for including comfort, kindness, gentleness, courage and unwavering commitment to the profession,” she said.

The nursing lamp was lit.

Dorothy graduated from Nebraska Southern Community College in Fairbury in 1974 as a LPN. She started her nursing career when she was 45 years of age.

“I had always wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “I loved the whole thing and working with people, but especially in the nursery.”

Grandson Jeff Collins said he wasn’t sure how many years she had worked as a nurse, but thought it was 20-25 years at the Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Center.

Jeff said that two months after she started working as a nurse, she was on duty in the nursery when her grandson (his brother) was born.

He also told a story of a time that his grandpa had driven her to work on a snow mobile during a snow storm.

“The roads were bad and she was very dedicated to nursing,” he said.

Dorothy, 93, continues to live at home in Beatrice with family caregivers living with her.

Marilyn Albright graduated in March 1985 from Southeast Community College as an LPN. She moved to Wisconsin and worked at Bethesda. She also worked at the Beatrice Manor when she returned to Beatrice.

Daughter Terri Brethouwer said her mom was a senior in college when she was a senior in high school.

Marilyn said as a nurse she always did her best.

“I just tried to do the best I could,” she said.

Marilyn, 92, recently moved to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Cottonwood Hospice Social Worker Lori Policky arranged for the ceremony.

“I had just heard of the Nebraska Nurses Honor Guard at a conference,” she said. “The honorees need to be over 90 years of age or on hospice. This is the first service in Beatrice.”

Policky said it was important to be able to recognize Dorothy and Marilyn for their combine 44 years of service in nursing.

Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard has recognized 350 nurses throughout the state.