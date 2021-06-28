Beatrice YMCA holds kayak event during Homestead Days celebrations

Since the YMCA provided kayaks for participants to rent, Bauman said the event was an opportunity for several people to kayak and/or explore the Big Blue River for the first time.

“They said they absolutely loved it, and now they’re looking at purchasing kayaks for their family, and they’re super excited about those docks that will hopefully come in soon for our area,” Bauman said. “Then we had a lot of people from out of town, and just had positive feedback on Facebook, reaching out to us on private message just saying they loved the event and they love our area of the river, so that’s always wonderful to hear.”

Bauman said the YMCA’s event tied in well with Homestead Days, as it was very family-oriented, and that they’d be interested as having it as part of the larger festivities again.