Beatrice YMCA holds kayak event during Homestead Days celebrations

Attendees at the Homestead Days events in Beatrice were able to row their way out of town Saturday morning, as the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA held their second annual kayak adventure along the Big Blue River.
The YMCA’s Wellness Director, Shely Bauman, said roughly 105 people kayaked this year, similar to the number of participants they had last year.
“Last year, I think one of the reasons it was a fantastic turnout was because during COVID-times, there weren’t a lot of activities people could do and still keep that six-foot distance. Then this year, there were a lot of returning people that realized it was fun…I was a little fearful of having it during Homestead Days, that maybe people would be too busy, but I think it was just a wonderful turnout considering all of the activities going on that day,” Bauman said.
Instead of entering the river at Chautauqua Park, volunteers helped participants enter near West Court Street Bridge. The recent rains helped speed the 10-mile trip up, with the average kayaker taking four and a half hours to get to Homlesville, where more volunteers from the Beatrice Boat and Campers Club helped people exit.
“Last year it took people longer, about seven to eight hours for some people, and that’s a long time,” Bauman said. “So when that river is going just a little faster, it makes it less strenuous for kayakers to have to paddle as much. So really, it was just a perfect day for it. The sun ended up peeking out about an hour into the trip, and that was perfect. It wasn’t too hot. We didn’t have any storms. So really, we couldn’t have asked for a better day weather-wise, as well.”
Since the YMCA provided kayaks for participants to rent, Bauman said the event was an opportunity for several people to kayak and/or explore the Big Blue River for the first time.
“They said they absolutely loved it, and now they’re looking at purchasing kayaks for their family, and they’re super excited about those docks that will hopefully come in soon for our area,” Bauman said. “Then we had a lot of people from out of town, and just had positive feedback on Facebook, reaching out to us on private message just saying they loved the event and they love our area of the river, so that’s always wonderful to hear.”
Bauman said the YMCA’s event tied in well with Homestead Days, as it was very family-oriented, and that they’d be interested as having it as part of the larger festivities again.
“Homestead Days is all about the history of the area that we live in, and trying to draw in people from outside of our area to showcase what’s so special about our town. The river is definitely one of those areas that we’re very lucky to have, so we just felt like it was a great community event…It really is just depending on what the community is wanting. Any time you have a big gathering like that with lots of people, it does help draw in outsiders from our area, so we wouldn’t be opposed to doing it a few times a year, too, rather than just once,” Bauman said.
Last July, the Beatrice City Council committed to paying $6,000 for the construction of at least one river access point to be located south of the West Court Street Bridge, which has not been completed at this time.
Bauman said due to the volunteer help needed to get participants into and out of the river, the Y will likely only have one annual kayak event until the river access points are complete.
Ultimately, Bauman said the event ended up raising roughly $2,000 as part of the Y’s annual fundraiser towards their Strong Kids Campaign. She explained that 100% of the funds will go towards families that need assistance with the Y’s membership fees and youth sports activities.
“The Strong Kids Campaign is really what the YMCA is all about, that health equity and giving back to the community, trying to make sure everybody has an opportunity to benefit body, mind and soul here at the YMCA…And that’s always needed. Especially after last year with some people losing their jobs, we have a lot of families that are asking for assistance,” Bauman said.