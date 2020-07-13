Beatrice YMCA raises money with river kayak event

The Big Blue River was a large source of activity in Beatrice on Saturday, as nearly 100 individuals kayaked in an event raising money for the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA. The event helped the YMCA reach roughly $4.4 million of its planned $6 million community capital campaign fundraiser for the major renovations and additions to the current facility.
A channel of people entered the river under the South Sixth Street Bridge, and spent a sunny afternoon slowly meandering downstream for roughly four hours before being able to dock at a private residence and be transported back to Chautauqua Park. Afterwards, they were able to enter raffles and use the mojito bar at Biggs.
Rachael Bauman, director of health and wellness at the YMCA said that members of kayak clubs in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island came to participate having never kayaked through the area before.
“They said we really have a beautiful river that runs through our town, with all of the trees lining the river. Some of them have kayaked the Platte River, and they said it’s barren in quite a few areas,” Bauman said. “The river flow was a nice pace for about the first half, and then it did tend to slow down for the second half. We had to paddle a little bit to get to that second destination. But overall, just a lot of positive feedback.”
Planned additions to the event were impeded, including food trucks having ball tournaments to attend, and activities on river sandbars were canceled as water levels were higher due to rain throughout the week.
Bauman said it was nice to have an adults-only event to identify these obstacles, and that the YMCA plans to make this an annual event in addition to a family-friendly river event.
Beatrice Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Bruna participated in the event, along with her husband, and Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan. She said they had an enjoyable time, and that it was great to see the turnout in an event that also allowed for social distancing.
“We had visitors in, which is always nice for our tourism economy. Probably those folks had to stop for something either before or after, so its fresh dollars coming in, so we enjoy that aspect of it,” Bruna said. “I know that there has been some conversation about whether or not we should install access points for the river. I think this shows that there’s a definite interest, and maybe we should explore it a little further.”
Bauman also noted that getting into and out of the Big Blue without access points was a challenge.
“You have to know private land owners that will allow you to get out, and it’s not necessarily handicap accessible because there’s a lot of climbing involved, and maybe some slippery mud,” Bauman said. “So [access points] are something that the city is open on having available for our community, and I think that’s excellent.”
