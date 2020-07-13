Beatrice YMCA raises money with river kayak event

Bauman said it was nice to have an adults-only event to identify these obstacles, and that the YMCA plans to make this an annual event in addition to a family-friendly river event.

Beatrice Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Bruna participated in the event, along with her husband, and Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan. She said they had an enjoyable time, and that it was great to see the turnout in an event that also allowed for social distancing.

“We had visitors in, which is always nice for our tourism economy. Probably those folks had to stop for something either before or after, so its fresh dollars coming in, so we enjoy that aspect of it,” Bruna said. “I know that there has been some conversation about whether or not we should install access points for the river. I think this shows that there’s a definite interest, and maybe we should explore it a little further.”

Bauman also noted that getting into and out of the Big Blue without access points was a challenge.

“You have to know private land owners that will allow you to get out, and it’s not necessarily handicap accessible because there’s a lot of climbing involved, and maybe some slippery mud,” Bauman said. “So [access points] are something that the city is open on having available for our community, and I think that’s excellent.”

