Beatrice YMCA, Rotary Club collect food donations for community

It’s been two weeks since the Beatrice Community Food Pantry reopened after a two-week, COVID-related quarantine case, and the pandemic has also put a strain on the Beatrice Backpack Program.
In the interim, a couple local organizations partnered to keep providing food to the community.
The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA collected food and cash donations for three weeks through a partnership with the Beatrice Rotary Club.
Alison Leonard, Beatrice YMCA Executive Director and Rotary Club treasurer said the mission of the Y is to strengthen the community, a goal she recognized is likely shared with other local organizations and nonprofits. She said Smithfield Foods gave over 300 pound of ham, and roughly $2,000 of cash donations went to Russ’s Market for vouchers for perishable items.
“Any time that we as Rotarians, as Y members or organizations in the community can come together, collaborations are really, really important, and it’s way more impactful,” Leonard said. “It was an honor to be able to pick up the food pantry for a temporary time and help them out.”
Leonard said the donations benefited roughly 12-15 people each day. She said this is the first time the Y and Rotary have partnered on a project, and that Rotary plans to help collect donations this fall, as well.
“One of Rotary’s goals is to create change in a community and take action that creates that change,” Rotary President Teressa Barnes said. “When we saw that COVID was affecting the community in a negative way…we just decided that this is something that we could do when we weren’t currently meeting.”
Leonard said the Y will stop taking items on Sept. 18, and donate what hasn’t been dispersed to the Community Food Pantry so they can continue their work.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March, Pantry Coordinator Karen Mains said they planned to remain open as long as St. John Lutheran Church, where the pantry is located, was open, and as long as they have food to give.
The pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m. With social distancing complicating efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.
Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.