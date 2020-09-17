Beatrice YMCA, Rotary Club collect food donations for community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been two weeks since the Beatrice Community Food Pantry reopened after a two-week, COVID-related quarantine case, and the pandemic has also put a strain on the Beatrice Backpack Program.

In the interim, a couple local organizations partnered to keep providing food to the community.

The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA collected food and cash donations for three weeks through a partnership with the Beatrice Rotary Club.

Alison Leonard, Beatrice YMCA Executive Director and Rotary Club treasurer said the mission of the Y is to strengthen the community, a goal she recognized is likely shared with other local organizations and nonprofits. She said Smithfield Foods gave over 300 pound of ham, and roughly $2,000 of cash donations went to Russ’s Market for vouchers for perishable items.

“Any time that we as Rotarians, as Y members or organizations in the community can come together, collaborations are really, really important, and it’s way more impactful,” Leonard said. “It was an honor to be able to pick up the food pantry for a temporary time and help them out.”