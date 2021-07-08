Beatrice YMCA to host Mom Prom for Capital Campaign project

After hosting a successful father-daughter dance earlier this year, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is having a new event just for the moms. Its first Mom Prom will be held at Classic’s, 1301 Oak St. in Beatrice, on Saturday, July 10 starting at 7 p.m.

Shely Bauman, the YMCA’s Wellness Director, said tickets are $30 and people can pre-order or walk-in the day of. She said despite the name, any woman 21 and older is welcome to attend, whether they’re a parent or not.

“Classic’s is catering heavy hors d’oeuvres, and we’ll have games throughout the night and dancing,” Bauman said. “We have a fun game to find a prom queen. Really, it’s just about women celebrating being women.”

According to the Mom Prom website, the event was created in Canton, Michigan in 2006 at St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church. It is a ladies night out for charity in which women wear their old prom gowns, bridesmaids dresses, wedding gowns, or formals and dance the night away for a worthy cause.

“Any dress that women want to wear that they feel beautiful and perfect in, it doesn’t have to be a prom dress,” Bauman clarified.