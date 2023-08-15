The Big Blue Waterpark hosted the annual Beatrice Humane Society Doggie Dip on Tuesday evening with about 100 dogs attending the two different sessions.

The partygoers arrived at about 6 p.m. for the first session, designed for more rambunctious dogs who love to romp and play in the water.

The cautious-adventurers group arrived at about 7 p.m. and was for older pets or those that may not have as much experience with water.

Director Carlee Fiddes said they were glad to be able to give more dogs the opportunity to enjoy the evening.

“I heard a lot of people say they were excited to introduce their dog to the water and not overwhelm him,” she said. “We’re really enjoying that we can spread this out for the dogs and their owners.

“We see new faces and a lot of dogs returning for many years,” she said. “This is a good way to give back to the community.”

Roger and Dianne Aveyard brought their dogs to the event.

“It’s something we try to do every year,” she said.

Fiddes said the event has typically raised more than $1,500.

“For an organization like ours, those funds could save the life of another animal with emergency care,” she said.

Summer is typically the busiest time of year at the Beatrice Humane Society. Fiddes said the foster care program helps with anywhere from 50-100 cats in homes and currently there are six puppies out.

“It allows us to be able to find them the best care they can have while they’re waiting for adoption,” she said.

The fundraiser is possible because the City of Beatrice gives permission for the Beatrice Humane Society to use the waterpark at the end of the season. Lifeguards are on duty throughout the event.

“This is a fun way to spend time with our community.”

Waterpark manager Donna Arena said it was something they look forward to every year.

“It’s the end of the season and we look forward to the Doggie Dip event every year.”

