Beatrice's Carnegie Building receives repairs

The historic Carnegie Building in Beatrice is scheduled for repairs that could take the rest of the year to complete.
Located at 218 N. Fifth St. downtown, the structure is the oldest remaining Carnegie Building in Nebraska. It was constructed in 1903 to hold the city’s first public library, and is the current location for the Gage County Tourism and Visitor's Bureau, the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and NGage.
Earlier this month workers began tuck pointing the building, which repairs and replaces the mortar between broken brick or stone walls.
“Over time, that mortar just kind of wears out,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained. “You go back in and take some of that out, you put some new mortar in there and you kind of just reseal the building.”
Tempelmeyer said Beatrice Municipal Auditorium has also received tuck pointing within the last couple of years.
“I think we have a few patches left on the auditorium that I think the same company is going to do while they’re here,” Tempelmeyer said. “But right now, we’re mainly focusing on the Carnegie Building.”
Tempelmeyer said the city applied for a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant in February 2019, which covers about half of the roughly $120,000 project.
CCCFF grants are administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for quality of life projects.
Tempelmeyer said the project is scheduled for completion in October, and that the Carnegie Building will also have roof repairs starting in November, which is a different project from the CCCFF grant.
