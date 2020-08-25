Beatrice's Carnegie Building receives repairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The historic Carnegie Building in Beatrice is scheduled for repairs that could take the rest of the year to complete.

Located at 218 N. Fifth St. downtown, the structure is the oldest remaining Carnegie Building in Nebraska. It was constructed in 1903 to hold the city’s first public library, and is the current location for the Gage County Tourism and Visitor's Bureau, the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and NGage.

Earlier this month workers began tuck pointing the building, which repairs and replaces the mortar between broken brick or stone walls.

“Over time, that mortar just kind of wears out,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained. “You go back in and take some of that out, you put some new mortar in there and you kind of just reseal the building.”

Tempelmeyer said Beatrice Municipal Auditorium has also received tuck pointing within the last couple of years.

“I think we have a few patches left on the auditorium that I think the same company is going to do while they’re here,” Tempelmeyer said. “But right now, we’re mainly focusing on the Carnegie Building.”