The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with the Event of the Year award by the Nebraska Chamber Association.

The recognition was received for the Holiday Lighted Parade held in Beatrice the first weekend in December each year.

Executive Director Angie Bruna said the parade started as an idea during a random conversation almost a decade ago.

“I remember looking at the other people involved in the conversation and said “Why can’t we do this?” she said. “The idea has grown into an amazing tradition that our community has come to love and look forward to attending in any type of weather.”

Chairman of the parade committee Amber Ferguson said the holiday lighted parade is a dream that became a reality for our committee.

“That dream has done nothing but grown by leaps and bounds,” she said. “Our committee has created an amazing community holiday event. Thanks to the committee and everyone in the community for helping to make this event the Nebraska Chamber event of the year.”

Committee member Patrick Ethridge said early in the planning the committee knew they wanted to do a photo with Santa.

“It’s a memory that can last forever, and when you watch a small child see Santa and their face lights up, there’s a little bit of magic in that moment,” he said. “I think those are the kind of memories that will last a long time. I like to think that for decades to come, every Christmas, as those kids grow up, they’ll think about the parade in Beatrice, they’ll tell their friends, bring their family, and it’s a great thing for Beatrice.”

In 2020 the parade was done in reverse because of COVID. Ethridge said it turned into an epic traffic jam that had traffic backed up past Walmart.

“We hope to never repeat that,” he said.

The award was based on the 2021 event, however the parade grew to 33 lighted entries with attendance of approximately 7,200 people in attendance during the 2022 parade.

Other community organizations have become involved in what has become a full day of events in Beatrice. The Beatrice Public Library offers crafts at the library. Main Street works with the Beatrice Fire Department to offer fire truck rides with Santa and there are two showings of a movie at Beatrice Movies.

Bruna said she knows people come for the day’s activities from around the state and even out of state.

“This year we counted license plates from all across the state and even Iowa, Kansas and Missouri,” she said. “They might shop or eat out. This brings outside revenues to our community.”

Ferguson said in a previous interview that a lot of people in the community help with the activities surrounding the parade.

“The live nativity, the reindeer, face painting, and hot chocolate stations are just a few things that people help with to make the day more special,” she said.

Bruna noted that the Chamber relies on volunteers to make everything work.

“There are things we would like to expand like Candy Cane Lane in Charles Park, but we have to have the right person to take that on,” she said.

Ethridge said it’s not always easy to get volunteers so often they have recruited from within their own households.

“Many of our children and spouses have also been helping with this since the start and I think that adds a degree of special to it,” he said.

Ethridge said the parade is living proof that a small group of people can accomplish big things.

“I’m not saying a lighted parade is going to change anyone’s life in a drastic way, but I think it can make life a little better, at least for one day for a few kids. That’s good enough for me," he said.

The committee meets every month and has already started planning for the 9th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade on Dec. 2, 2023. They are always looking for additional volunteers to help with planning and staffing. Call the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-223-2338 or email info@beatricechamber.com to learn more.