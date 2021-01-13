Beatrice's mask mandate to expire Friday

“Keeping kids in school has been and is our goal,” Alexander said. “Parents have expressed their full discontent and lack of desire to have kids learning remotely, sent home due to quarantine or having to isolate due to exposure since last March when we shut down…Those students wearing masks are still at school. Simply stated, we keep kids who don’t have medical exclusions in school because they are not spreading it among each other. Those quarantined orders are issued by PHS, not us, parents have to follow them.”

During a board of education meeting on Monday, Alexander roughly 16% of district staff have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year, with a couple already testing positive for the virus again in the second semester. He told the board that discussions are taking place with the Nebraska National Guard and Beatrice Community Hospital to get vaccines for BPS staff, which could start as early as February.

“I think once vaccines are in place with our entire staff, then that changes the playing field significantly for us,” Alexander said. “When that’s complete and has taken place, we will probably be ready to have discussions about what options we have at that time regarding mask wearing.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.