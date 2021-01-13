Beatrice's mask mandate to expire Friday

After two months of requiring masks within the city, Beatrice’s mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
The mandate was put into effect when Gage County was in the red section of Public Health Solutions' risk dial, which indicated a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Apart from the anticipated spike in cases after Thanksgiving, and a minor increase around Christmas, Gage County has moved into the elevated risk part of the dial as of Jan. 8, and is nearing the moderate risk for the first time in several months.
Calls to members of the health board, which includes Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed, were not returned in time for publication.
Although the city mandate may no longer be in effect, Beatrice citizens are still required to follow statewide Directed Health Measures, and COVID-19 precautions made by local businesses and entities.
This includes Beatrice Public Schools, which will still be requiring students and staff to wear masks in an amended version of the district’s tier three return to school plan.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said this is due to classrooms and hallways not allowing for six feet social distance, and that in quarter two before requiring masks, students had an average of 20 days quarantining due to being exposed to non-mask wearing students and/or testing positive for COVID-19.
“Keeping kids in school has been and is our goal,” Alexander said. “Parents have expressed their full discontent and lack of desire to have kids learning remotely, sent home due to quarantine or having to isolate due to exposure since last March when we shut down…Those students wearing masks are still at school. Simply stated, we keep kids who don’t have medical exclusions in school because they are not spreading it among each other. Those quarantined orders are issued by PHS, not us, parents have to follow them.”
During a board of education meeting on Monday, Alexander roughly 16% of district staff have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year, with a couple already testing positive for the virus again in the second semester. He told the board that discussions are taking place with the Nebraska National Guard and Beatrice Community Hospital to get vaccines for BPS staff, which could start as early as February.
“I think once vaccines are in place with our entire staff, then that changes the playing field significantly for us,” Alexander said. “When that’s complete and has taken place, we will probably be ready to have discussions about what options we have at that time regarding mask wearing.”