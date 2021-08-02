Best of the best

Top showman from four different animal species were invited to participate in the Senior Elite Showmanship competition on Saturday afternoon at the Gage County Fair.

Carter Holtmeier of Plymouth and Trevor Parde of Adams participated from Swine. Natalie Trauernicht of Wymore and Carly Rains of Dorchester participated from Beef. Emily Rempel of Beatrice participated from Goats. Trenn Hoffman-Ideus of Cortland and Jordan Musil of Wilber participated from Sheep.

In the round robin type of show, the seven participants each showed beef, swine, goats and sheep. They were also asked questions by the judge’s specific to that species. They receive a score in each area with the lowest score winning the competition.

While showing each of the animals is a little different, there are commonalities in Showmanship competitions. Judges are watching the youth to see that they are attentive to their animal by setting up their legs quickly and leading them without problem. They like to see the youth are keeping regular eye contact with the judge and maintaining the proper body position in relation to where the judge is standing or walking.

The judge is also watching the youth to see if they know how to show off their animal to look their best.