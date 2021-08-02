 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best of the best
0 Comments
top story

Best of the best

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carly Rains

Carly Rains of Dorchester shows a goat during the Senior Elite Showmanship event at the Gage County Fair on Saturday. Each of the participants had an opportunity to show off their skills with beef, goats, sheep and swine.

 Christina Lyons

Top showman from four different animal species were invited to participate in the Senior Elite Showmanship competition on Saturday afternoon at the Gage County Fair.

Carter Holtmeier of Plymouth and Trevor Parde of Adams participated from Swine. Natalie Trauernicht of Wymore and Carly Rains of Dorchester participated from Beef. Emily Rempel of Beatrice participated from Goats. Trenn Hoffman-Ideus of Cortland and Jordan Musil of Wilber participated from Sheep.

In the round robin type of show, the seven participants each showed beef, swine, goats and sheep. They were also asked questions by the judge’s specific to that species. They receive a score in each area with the lowest score winning the competition.

While showing each of the animals is a little different, there are commonalities in Showmanship competitions. Judges are watching the youth to see that they are attentive to their animal by setting up their legs quickly and leading them without problem. They like to see the youth are keeping regular eye contact with the judge and maintaining the proper body position in relation to where the judge is standing or walking.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The judge is also watching the youth to see if they know how to show off their animal to look their best.

“I want to see that you are as proud of your animal as they are of you,” said Johnny Johnson during the Beef Showmanship on Friday.

Todd Fangmeier and his daughter, Crystal, of Gilead were judges for the event. The Fangmeier family has worked and showed all four species for several years.

“I was impressed with each of the youth that participated today and it was fun to watch how they handled each of the animals, although it may not have been the species they are most comfortable with in the show ring,” said Todd. “The questions that we asked were specific to the species, but related to the overall animal production industry."

Jordan Musil of Wilber received Reserve Champion Elite Showmanship honors and Carly Rains of Dorchester received Grand Champion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Braving the heat
Local News

Braving the heat

  • Updated

Emmet Caldwell of Lincoln judged the Bucket Calf, Stocker Feeder, Alpaca and Sheep shows at the Gage County Fair on Thursday during record hig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News