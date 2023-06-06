The Best Possible Summer program with Beatrice Public Schools is in its ninth year.

Outgoing students from Kindergarten to fifth grade have the opportunity to enroll in fun summer learning classes. Approximately 280 students from BPS, St. Joseph’s Parochial and St. Paul’s Parochial are enrolled in one of 25 different morning sessions and 14 different afternoon sessions. The classes are held at Paddock Lane Elementary.

Previously classes were only in the morning, but several years ago the Beatrice Educational Foundation added afternoon sessions through their Blast after-school program.

Some of the partnering agencies include the Homestead National Historical Park, the Beatrice Humane Society, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jackie Nielsen said summer classes offer opportunities for students.

“The Best Possible Summer experience offers all students an opportunity to explore and create in each class,” she said. Students are challenged to take their learning and apply it in new settings. This is a great opportunity for Beatrice students to keep their brains active during the summer months.”

Paddock Lane Elementary Principal Betty Replogle said classes are fun-filled.

“Students are enjoying a month of learning and skill building in the areas of science, math, reading and technology,” she said. “These classes are completely fun-filled, with constant hands-on experiences and opportunities to explore.”

Replogle said students are delving into science and nature, cooking and baking, building, visiting the Human Society. They are learning about exercise and muscle building through track and basketball, taking a tour of the United States and learning about holidays celebrated around the world. Students are spending time at the beach, moving to music and exploring outer space.

“There is so much to do,” she said.

Replogle noted that the Best Possible Summer experience would only be possible due to the support of the staff who develop the sessions and work directly with the students.

“The month of June is really the best possible part of summer," she said.

Each week of June has different classes available. Students attend Monday to Thursday.