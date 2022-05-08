BHS announces 2022 Scholarship recipients

BROOKELYNN J. BAHNSEN, daughter of Kim and Kyle Bahnsen, has won the Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship; the Victor and Alvera Bade Scholarship; the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Beatrice Education Association Scholarship to Southeast Community College; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship; the Beatrice Lion’s Club Southeast Community College-Beatrice Scholarship; the Holy Cross Matt 25 Scholarship; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; the Andrea M. Scherling Scholarship; the Beatrice Masonic Lodge #26, Lee and Elsie Donovan Scholarship; the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award; and the Farmers Cooperative Scholarship.

KENNEDY JOANN BELKNAP, daughter of Brandy and Gary Sunneberg, is the recipient of the Pinkerton Family Scholarship.

CONNER MICHAEL BRUNER, son of Tracy and Heidi Bruner, is the winner of a Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

AUSTIN J. BURROUGHS, son of Debbie and James Burroughs, is being awarded the Rick Simmons Scholarship; the Brandon Villafane Scholarship; a Baseball Scholarship from Kansas City Kansas Community College; and the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

DEVON H. BUSBOOM, son of Jen and Jeff Busboom, has won the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Lucas Martin Scholarship; the Farmers Cooperative Scholarship; a Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; a Regents Scholar Award and a Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and Devon has earned the President’s Education Award.

CADEN L. CLAPPER, son of Tim and Lana Clapper, was selected to receive the First Christian Church, Ira and Nettie Marie Wright Scholarship.

MAX W. CARREL, son of Jeff and Amber Carrel, is being awarded the Southeast Community College First Generation Scholarship.

JAIDEN ROSE ELAINE COUDEYRAS, daughter of Kent and Steph Coudeyras, is the recipient of the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship; the Lucile V. Reilly Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 27 Scholarship; a Science Club Scholarship; the Farmers Cooperative Scholarship; a Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Jaiden received the Board of Governors Scholarship; the Experience NWYou Scholarship; a Campus Visit Scholarship; and the Lead The Way Scholarship. Jaiden has also earned the President’s Education Award.

GRACIELA GUADALUPE CUEVAS ESTRADA, daughter of Rodolfo and Erika Cuevas, is being awarded the Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College and the Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship. From Northwest Missouri State University, she was awarded the Northwest Merit Scholarship, the Cultural Enrichment Level I Scholarship, and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship.

ADAM J. DEBOER, son of Jay and Jodi DeBoer, has been chosen to receive the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

TAGG ANTHONY DEBOER, son of Russ and Kelly DeBoer, was selected to receive the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Dr. Carlson Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; the Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship; the Opal Shum Scholarship; the Red Cross Scholarship; a Regent’s Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Tagg has also earned the President’s Education Award.

ALLISON ROSE EDEAL, daughter of Corey and Stacy Edeal, is the recipient of a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College.

LINNEA E. EDEAL, daughter of Brad and Lisa Edeal, has earned the Francis and Hilda Howe Scholarship; the Beatrice Sertoma Club-Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus Scholarship; the Joseph D. and Ruth Zolot Goldberg Scholarship; a Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Linnea is being awarded the President’s Scholarship, a Campus Visit Scholarship, and the Experience NWYou Scholarship. From Southeast Community College, Linnea is receiving the Career Academy Scholars Foundation Award, and the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

KARLIE KRISTINE ELLIOTT, daughter of Charles and Jennifer Elliott, is being awarded the Smithfield Fresh Meats Corporation Scholarship; the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship; as well as the University Scholar Award and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship from Northwest Missouri State University. Karlie also earned the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

CHRISTIAN H. EVANS, son of LeAnne Ebbers, has earned the President’s Education Award.

AVERY JEAN GAERTIG, daughter of Jeff and Jeanne Gaertig, was chosen to receive the Vivian M. Bonham Scholarship; the 8th Grade Leadership Scholarship; the Ken Carlson Junior Achievement Scholarship; the Husker Traditions Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; the Distinguished Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; and Avery has earned the President’s Education Award.

DREW MICHAEL GLEASON, son of Timothy and Tara Gleason, was selected for the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Drew has earned the President’s Education Award.

ALEXANDER M. GOODWIN, son of Francis Goodwin and Laurie Goodwin, is the winner of a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College.

CONNOR STEVEN HAMILTON, son of Andrew and Erin Hamilton, is being awarded the Amber Goossen Schroeder Scholarship; the Virgil and Teda Jurgens Scholarship; the 8th Grade Leadership Scholarship; the Radene Goldberg Stump Scholarship; the Teacher Appreciation Scholarship; the Beatrice Education Association Scholarship; the Eagles Club Auxiliary #531, Lee Miley Scholarship; the BHS Writing Achievement, Mark Metcalf Award; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; the Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship; the Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship; the Flood Communications-KWBE Athletic Scholarship; the Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship; and the Opal Shum Scholarship. From Doane University, Connor will be awarded a Baseball Scholarship, the Board of Trustees Scholarship, the Hansen Leadership Award, and a Doane Legacy Award.

ASHTON M. HOVENDICK, daughter of Linda and Rich Hovendick, has been chosen to receive the P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z Scholarship.

CASSIE MARIE JANZEN, daughter of Tammie Janzen and Virgil Janzen, is the recipient of a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Merlyn Anderson 4-H Scholarship; the Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College; the Eldon and Frances Goble Agriculture/Business Scholar-ship; the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 27 Scholarship; and the Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

KALYNN ELIZABETH JEARDOE, daughter of Patrick and Dawn Jeardoe, has won the Robert Taylor Scholarship; the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship; and the Creighton University Founders Award. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Kalynn received the Presidents Scholarship, the Youth Salute Scholarship, the Community Builders Event Scholarship, the Lead the Way Scholarship, the Natural and Health Science Event Scholarship, a Campus Visit Scholarship, and the NWU Legacy Scholarship.

COLTON B. JELINEK, son of Bryan and Sara Jelinek, has been awarded the Delvin Dee Koch Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; and the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship.

BRYCE LEE JENSEN, daughter of Mindi Higgins and Todd Jensen, was selected to receive the BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship; the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholar-ship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Matt 25 Scholarship; the Draven A. Findeis Scholarship; and the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Bryce was awarded the Nebraska Strong Scholarship, the Experience NWYou Scholarship, and a Campus Visit Scholarship. Bryce has also received the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

CALEB M. JONES, son of Chris and Kelly Jones, has earned a Football Scholarship from Iowa Western Community College.

ELLIOT LYNN JURGENS, son of Kelly and Bevin Jurgens, has earned the Dean Madison Basketball Scholarship; the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; as well as the Husker Power Scholar Award.

TORRANCE D. KEEHN, son of Jessica and Rodger Keehn, is the recipient of the Tim Dierberger Scholarship; and from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Torrance was awarded the Presidents Scholarship, the Experience NWYou Scholarship, and a Campus Visit Scholarship.

CARLEE DEAN KELCH, daughter of Jon and Michelle Kelch, has been selected to receive the Eagles Auxiliary #531, Lee Miley Scholarship.

CHELSEA RENAE LENERS, daughter of Laurie Leners and Scott Leners, has been chosen to receive the Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship; the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; the Ken Zimmerman Health Care Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Joseph D. and Ruth Zolot Goldberg Scholarship; the Dean Madison Basketball Scholarship; the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Matt 25 Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 27 Scholarship; the Mike and Tami Hoffman Scholarship; the Sowers Organization Senior Scholarship; and the Flood Communications-KWBE Athletic Scholarship. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Chelsea earned the Presidents Scholarship; from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chelsea received the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship and the Husker Power Scholar Award; from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Chelsea received the Chancellor’s Scholarship and the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship; from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Chelsea was named a Distinguished Scholar; and from Northwest Missouri State University, Chelsea was awarded the Tower Scholar Award and the Bearcat Advantage Scholarship.

MORGAN ROSE MAHONEY, daughter of Jim and Missy Mahoney, was selected to receive the Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship; the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and from Doane University, Morgan received the Presidential Scholarship, a Women’s Track Scholarship, and the Doane Legacy Award.

COLE CHARLES MASCHMANN, son of Andy and Jana Maschmann, was chosen to receive the Ben J. Stindt Scholarship; and the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Hastings College, Cole has earned a Men’s Wrestling Scholarship; the Ambassador Scholarship; and the Trustee Honor Scholarship. Cole has also earned the President’s Education Award.

ALAYNA AVERY MCGINTY, daughter of Misty and Michael McGinty, is the recipient of a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College, and the Foundation Scholar Award. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Alayna was awarded the Black and Gold Scholarship, a Campus Visit Scholarship, and the Arts and Humanities Event Scholarship.

JORDAN SIERRA MILLER, daughter of Amy Spencer, was selected to receive the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship.

RAQUEL ELIZABETH MOORE, daughter of Nick and Sheila Moore, has earned the BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; the Radene Goldberg Stump Scholarship; the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship; and from Chadron State College, Raquel has earned a Wrestling Athletic Scholarship and the Community Scholars Award.

KATELYN DAWN MOOTZ, daughter of Jodi and Loren Mootz, is the recipient of the Hilary and Bonnie Trauernicht Scholarship; the Dance Team Scholarship; the P.E.O. Star Scholarship; and the P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z Scholarship.

TAYLOR MAY OBLINGER, daughter of Eric and Angie Oblinger, has been awarded the Presidents Scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University; the Educational Foundation Scholars Award from Southeast Community College; and from Northwest Missouri State University, Taylor has received the Northwest Merit Scholarship and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship.

BROCK MARTIN OSTDIEK, son of Robert and Kris Ostdiek, was selected to receive the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus, Council 1723 Scholarship; and from Concordia University, Brock has earned a Football Scholarship and an Achievement Award.

OLIVIA NELL PFEIFFER, daughter of Kent and Becky Pfeiffer, was chosen to receive a Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship; the Irene Sokolik Scholarship; a Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; a Science Club Scholarship; and a Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Olivia has earned the Regents Scholarship and a Nebraska Career Scholarship. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Olivia received the Board of Governors Scholarship, a Campus Visit Scholarship, the N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship and an Experience NWYou Scholarship. Olivia has also earned the President’s Education Award.

LAUREN JEAN PIEPER, daughter of Doug Pieper and Lisa Pieper, was selected to receive the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 27 Scholarship; the Eagles Auxiliary #531, Lee Miley Scholarship; a St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship; a Farmers Cooperative Scholarship; and the Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lauren has also earned the President’s Education Award.

SIMON G. PINKERTON, son of Greta Pinkerton and Bill Pinkerton, has earned the Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship; the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Simon received the Husker Traditions Scholar Award, and the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship. Simon has also earned the President’s Education Award.

BRETT T. POWERS, son of Rob and Melissa Powers, is the recipient of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus, Council 1723 Scholarship; the Joseph & Theresa Graff Scholarship from the Catholic Foundation of Lincoln; the Deans Scholarship and the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Brett has been awarded the Husker Power Scholar Award, the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship, and the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Brett earned the Loper Achievement Award. Brett has also earned the President’s Education Award.

MAX J. REIS, son of Renae and Ryan Reiss, has earned the Northeast Community College Tuition Scholarship in Baseball.

JORDAN ELIZABETH RHINE, son of Wendy and Jerry Rhine, is the winner of a Wildcat Promise Scholarship from Wayne State College.

MACKENZIE ROSE RIESEN, daughter of Byron and Denise Riesen, is being awarded the Greg Replogle Scholarship; the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship; and the Joseph D. and Ruth Zolot Goldberg Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mackenzie received the Nebraska Achievement Scholarship, and the Husker Traditions Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Mackenzie earned the Loper Achievement Award. From the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Mackenzie was awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. At Doane University, Mackenzie was awarded the Presidential Scholarship, the Doane Legacy Award, and the Earn Your Shield Award. Concordia University has awarded Mackenzie an Academic Scholarship and the Concordia Promises Grant. Northwest Missouri State University selected Mackenzie for the University Scholar Award, the Multicultural Scholarship, and the Bearcat Advantage Award.

DYLAN M. ROEDER, son of Joy and Corey Roeder, was chosen to receive the Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College and the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

SIGNEY ELIZABETH RUSSELL, daughter of Mark Russell and Connie Russell, was selected to receive the Dr. Alan Fiala Natural Science Scholarship; the Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College and the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award; the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship; and the Homestead Leathernecks U.S. Marine Corps, Detachment No. 1430 Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Signey received the Nebraska Promise Award and the Loper Achievement Award.

CARSON M. SAATHOFF, son of Darrell and Ranette Saathoff, has been selected to receive the Max Manes Scholarship; the Diane Cornelius Scholarship; the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as the Husker Power Scholar Award.

OLIVIA LUCILLE SAATHOFF, daughter of Randy and Missy Saathoff, was awarded the Don Linn Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship; and the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

TALYN SHANDEL SAATHOFF, daughter of Nicholas Saathoff, was selected to receive the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship and the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

IAN DAVID SCHEELE, son of Justin and Dina Scheele, has been chosen to receive the Randy Diller Scholarship; the Beatrice Sertoma Club Scholarship; the Beatrice Lion’s Club, Bernice Shackelford Scholarship; the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Matt 25 Scholarship; and the Vesper Chapter, Eastern Star Scholarship. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Ian earned the Nebraska Strong Scholarship, the Campus Visit Scholarship, the Lead the Way Scholarship, and the Natural and Health Science Event Scholarship.

PAMELA JOLEE SHUMAKER, daughter of Jeff Shumaker, was awarded the Learn to Dream Scholarship at Southeast Community College.

BAYLEE MAKENNA SIMPSON, daughter of Kelli and Brian Simpson, has won the Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship; the Joseph D. and Ruth Zolot Goldberg Scholarship; and from Northwest Missouri State University, Baylee earned the Northwest Merit Scholarship and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship. From Southeast Community College, Baylee received the Career Academy Scholar Foundation Award and the Foundation Scholar Award.

JACE JAMES STARKEY, son of Dustin Starkey, will be awarded a Football Scholarship and a Campus Visit Scholarship from Midland University.

MADELINE BROOKE SWANSON, daughter of John and Helen Swanson, is being awarded the Harold R. Deitemeyer Scholarship; the Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship; and the Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Madeline earned the Honors Excellence Scholarship, the Regents Scholarship, and an Athletic Scholarship in Track/Field/Cross Country. Madeline has also earned the President’s Education Award.

JAIDYN LEIANN VANSCHOIACK, daughter of Toby and Lisa Vanschoiack, has been selected for the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the David Fry Award; the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship; the Masonic Academic Scholarship; the Science Club Scholarship; and the Board of Governors Scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University. From the College of St. Mary, Jaidyn earned the Marie Curry Scholar-ship and a Swimming Athletic Scholarship. Jaidyn has also earned the President’s Education Award.

ZACKERY DYLAN WHITMORE, son of Scott Whitmore and Deanna Whitmore, has won the Garold E. and Clarice A. Kleveland Scholarship to Southeast Community College, and the Southeast Community College Foundation Scholar Award.

PRESTON M. WITULSKI, son of Susie and Mike Witulski, was awarded the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship; the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus, Council 1723 Scholarship; the Joseph & Theresa Graff Scholarship-Catholic Foundation of Lincoln; and the Husker Power Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

LANEY KAYE WORKMAN, daughter of Dana Workman and Jason Workman, is the recipient of the Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship; the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Sons of the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; the Jerry Littell Scholarship; the Home-stead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship; the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship; the Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship; the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship and the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

TEHYA MAE ZIMMERMAN, daughter of Jennifer and Kirk Zimmerman, is the winner of the American Legion Post #27, Lee Donovan Scholarship.

