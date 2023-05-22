The graduating class of 2023 received diplomas yesterday at Beatrice High School during the commencement ceremony.

Family and friends filled the O-Zone to recognize and celebrate with 131 students as they completed their high school careers.

The class motto was “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters, compared with what lies within us.”

Senior class president Grace Ideus welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

Graduate Trey Baehr spoke to his class saying he was proud of everyone in his class.

“I’m so proud of everyone,” he said. “You are going to accomplish great things.”

Beatrice Board of Education representative and class officer Riley Schwisow asked teachers and administrators what to include in her address.

“We’ve overcome great things including the pandemic,” she said. “Those challenges and lessons only made us stronger.

“Finally I hope that the last four years are not the best years of our lives. I hope we will all go one to find bigger and better things. Greater opportunities, immense success and an abundance of love.”

High School Principal Jason Sutter recognized eight co-valedictorians of the class. Students maintaining a grade point average of 4.0 throughout high school included Olivia Achtemeier, Avery Barnard, Breanna Chapman, Luke Feist, Grace Ideus, Riley Schwisow, Abigail Trantham and Jordan Zhang.

The class had 40 students that were recognized for a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Students earning any type of scholarship for higher education totaling $1.2 million included approximately 47% of the class.

A total of 86 students, 65% of the class, had participated in sports, clubs or any type of extra-curricular activity.

Members of the class entering the military were recognized, as well as students entering the workforce after graduation.

Sutter said Beatrice High School has prepared these students to be college and career ready.

“They are ready to take on any challenge they may face after high school,” he said. “I will remember this class as extraordinary. You are wonderful in the way you treat others.”

Students celebrated by throwing their hats in the air after they moved their tassels from right to left to signify they had graduated.