The Beatrice High School cheer team recently brought home a state championship for its non-tumbling routine.

This is the first time since 2009 the team has won at the state competition.

Head Coach Emily Dien said the team attended showcase and the Trailblazer Conference competitions earlier.

“They are also conference champions this year and haven’t done that since 2002,” she said. “They received first for their game day routine and second in the non-tumbling routine."

The team competed against six other teams at the state competition. Dien said one of the other teams has gotten the championship for the past 11 years.

“It was a big deal that we won,” she said.

Eleven of the 21-person team are seniors this year. The girls are divided into fall and winter teams with some of them also involved in dance team.

At the beginning of the year Dien and Assistant Coach Jasey Buhr worked with the team to identify their values and expectations.

“They decided on family, drive and spirit. We incorporated that in our season and always came back to that. I think that was the driving force.”

Dien noted the girls have worked hard this year and focused on being positive and getting along.

The team practices three times a week in the commons area of the high school because there is no other space. All of the tables and chairs have to be moved and mats rolled out before the team can practice.

“They all help. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” she said.

Senior Cheerleader Chesney Buhr said winning state has been the highlight of her fourth and final year as a member of the team.

“We learned our routine in August, so we knew it pretty well,” she said.

Buhr said she felt like they really came together as a team.

“We bonded as a team and it was nice to see our hard work pay off, but we saw that when we all came together, we could accomplish great things," Buhr said. “I think we did a really good job this year of having spirit not only in our school, but also in the community. People notice us and see how hard we’re working.”

Buhr will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney and studying Speech Pathology after graduation. She will be trying out to become a cheerleader.

Senior cheerleader Kasha Gartner said the highlight of her year was becoming a better cheerleader.

“Drilling state and winning was great,” she said. “We all had a common goal.”

Gartner said she felt like the team received a lot of school support this year.

“We had great leadership and it just felt like the school and the community supported us more this year,” she said.

Gartner plans to attend Peru State College in the fall and is majoring in Criminal Justice. She has committed to their cheer team.

Dien said there were two other girls on the team that will be a part of their college cheer teams.