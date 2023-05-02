The Beatrice High School hosted a Fine Arts Showcase on Friday evening.

Art teacher Morgan Neverve said there were approximately 300 pieces of art on display.

“There were paintings, sketches, pottery and many other mediums of art on display in the commons area," she said. “The artists worked very hard this year.”

In addition there were two large collaborative pieces. Three quilts were on display from the FCS sewing course.

Beatrice Educational and Activities Media (BEAM) also had a presentation playing on a projector during the showcase.

Senior Riley Schwisow said BEAM has been a good learning experience for her.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “The experience will help me in college with a journalism major or something similar.”

A variety show was held later in the Hevelone Center with 25 different vocal music selections.