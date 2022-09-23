BHS hosting fall play

The Beatrice High School Drama students will present the “Little Shop of Horrors” as the fall musical at the Hevelone Center on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

High School students are cast in roles telling the story of a nerdy florist that finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant that demands to be fed.

Tickets are available at the door for all three performances and are $10 per adult and $5 per student.

Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. The performance on Monday will begin at 7 p.m.

Hannah Loos, BHS teacher and director of the musical said her students have worked hard and are eager to perform.