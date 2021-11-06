BHS students perform one act play

The Beatrice High School Theatre Department presented The Ninth Train on Thursday evening at the Hevelone Center. The one act play will be done in competitions throughout the school year.

The play tells the story of the Stern family and a few neighbors. The Jewish community struggles to make decisions as rumors surround them at the beginning of what we now know as the Holocaust.

Just before the start of World War II, Nicholas Winton organized trains to transport Jewish children out of Czechoslovakia to England. Known as the kindertransports, these trains successfully rescued 664 Jewish children.

Seniors involved with the play were honored on Thursday evening.

The play was directed by Emily Brumond, BHS teacher, and performed on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0