BHS students prepare for spring musical performance of "The Little Mermaid"

“At this point I’m so used to the mask that it feels like we’re doing a usual musical,” senior Roel Navarrete, who plays Prince Eric, said.

Meyer noted that other spring events like the show choir competitions won’t be able to happen this year.

“My kids had nowhere to go,” Meyer said. “So the fact that we’re actually doing a music performance in our performing arts center that people can come and watch is a bonus for them. It’s something that we get to do, and they’ll remember it, hopefully, for the right reasons. It’s not ideal, but our kids have persevered and done a good job getting ready for it.”

Navarrete noted that this is several students’ first time doing a musical, including himself.

“I feel like it’s cool to learn a new life skill,” Navarrete said. “For me, it’s upped my confidence a lot. I used to be a very introverted person, but then ever since joining music sophomore year it’s really made me a lot more of a complete person.”

Sophomore Nolan Marlatt, who plays Sebastian, said he’s learned more about himself through playing this character.