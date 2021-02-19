BHS students prepare for spring musical performance of "The Little Mermaid"

The colorful and melodic wonders of undersea life will soon share its secrets with land-locked Nebraska, as Beatrice High School students prepare for their spring musical performance of “The Little Mermaid."
The show follows the Disney version of the Hans Christian Andersen story, where the mermaid Ariel makes a bargain with the sea witch, Ursula, trading her voice and tail for a pair of legs so she can live on land with a human, Prince Eric. When Ursula’s evil intentions are discovered, Ariel enlists the help of her sea friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order on both land and sea.
Senior Megan Hoffman, who plays Ariel, said show’s message of not letting any obstacle get in the way of one’s dreams is especially important this year as the community handles the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really glad we get the opportunity to do this,” Hoffman said. “Even though there will be some changes, I think we’re all really grateful for the opportunity.”
Kelly Meyer, the school’s vocal music director, explained that the show’s COVID safety protocols include having the performers and audience wear masks, having audience capacity at less than 50% in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts, and having socially distanced seating between families.
Junior Raquel Moore, who plays Ursula, said she’s glad that COVID numbers have gone down in the area, allowing them to perform. She noted that some larger, surrounding schools are not able to do a musical this year.
“At this point I’m so used to the mask that it feels like we’re doing a usual musical,” senior Roel Navarrete, who plays Prince Eric, said.
Meyer noted that other spring events like the show choir competitions won’t be able to happen this year.
“My kids had nowhere to go,” Meyer said. “So the fact that we’re actually doing a music performance in our performing arts center that people can come and watch is a bonus for them. It’s something that we get to do, and they’ll remember it, hopefully, for the right reasons. It’s not ideal, but our kids have persevered and done a good job getting ready for it.”
Navarrete noted that this is several students’ first time doing a musical, including himself.
“I feel like it’s cool to learn a new life skill,” Navarrete said. “For me, it’s upped my confidence a lot. I used to be a very introverted person, but then ever since joining music sophomore year it’s really made me a lot more of a complete person.”
Sophomore Nolan Marlatt, who plays Sebastian, said he’s learned more about himself through playing this character.
“Just trying to inspire people to be a little more cautious, but also chase what you’re after,” Marlatt explained. “Like if someone needs help, then I’m going to be there, but I’m also going to make sure that they’re being safe about it. I think that’s a big part of Sebastian, and I think that’s a big part of myself as a person too.”
“I’ve almost always played an evil, bad guy…but I’m not good at doing an evil laugh at all, and I’ve really had to go out of my comfort zone to do it, and to practice and work on it despite how stressful it is,” Moore said. “Even if it feels embarrassing, it really makes everything come together, so I guess I’ve just taken away trying to become more confident in who I am as a character.”
Performance dates are Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m., Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and can be reserved through the district’s website at beatricepublicschools.org.