Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter outlined a plan to introduce an agriculture program at the high school during the 2023-2024 school year at the Board of Education Committee of the Whole meeting on Thursday evening.

In 1979 Beatrice Public Schools offered an ag program for the last time. Mr. Tejral was the instructor and as a result of a reduction of personnel, the program was eliminated. During recent years there has been a focus on skilled technical science or industrial tech courses.

Sutter explained at the meeting that during the last year the school has had one of three industrial tech teaching positions that they have been unable to fill.

The school has a worked an agreement with retired ag teacher Dave Barnard to teach part-time during the next school year. Barnard has taught at Lewiston and retired from Tri County last year.

Introduction to Agriculture, Natural Resources and Animal Sciences will be the three courses offered for high school students.

“There are a growing number of students interested in the different aspects of males and females at BHS that are interested in the different aspects of agriculture,” Sutter said.

He continued that it is more than growing seeds, but also ag business and other opportunities that the school wants to be able to offer students.

Superintendent Jason Alexander says he feels it fills a gap.

“It’s an elective that creates a cross curricular with animal science for science credit, as well,” he said. “It’s an opportunity that we haven’t had in a long time that the community will support.”

Alexander said Barnard is connected to the local ag community and is committed to helping us start a quality program.

There will be a transition time while ag classes are beginning to be offered before the school can apply to have a Future Farmers of America Chapter.

Currently students with an interest in FFA are able to be a part of the Southern Schools FFA, however, that has created challenges with transportation and scheduling.

“I know there’s an interest with our students,” Sutter said. “I think we will have 15-20 students in each of the classes.”

“We have about 40 acres of ag classroom that sits up against the House of Orange,” Alexander said. “We will also have roughly 40 acres across the highway.”

Sutter said there has already been some community members that are supporting the idea.

“I think it’s a good opportunity.”