Big Blue Ranch offers peaceful retreat

The Big Blue Ranch and Lodge near Burchard, Nebraska in Pawnee County is a destination for hunters, fisherman and families wanting to disconnect and de-stress.

When Tom Bodie returned from World War II, he was in poor health as he had been a prisoner of war. His doctors told him he should go into work in agriculture because it was low stress. He married Betty and with his degree in business and her degree in nursing, they purchased the 2,000-acre ranch.

Scott Bodie and his wife, Billie Kay, were the next generation to own the cattle ranch.

“We built the lodge to diversify our income,” said Billie Kay.

The lodge was designed so visitors can see the 24-acre lake which is shaped like a boomerang from every window in the house.

“Our first guests were on Father’s Day weekend in 2007," said Billie Kay. “It was a dad and his two sons. They were from Omaha and were amazed. They had never seen the milky way before."

The Big Blue Ranch and Lodge has had several visitors who enjoy nighttime photography as there is no ambient light. There were also guests who specifically came to view the solar eclipse.

“People who come to the lodge to hunt deer, turkey and predators,” said Billie Kay. “They can fish at the lake which is stocked with a variety of different species. We have john boats, canoes, and kayaks for the guests also.

“Some people like to sit on the big, covered porches,” she said. “There is no internet or television so people can truly disconnect.”

“It’s absolutely quiet,” said Scott.

In April, guests enjoy bird watching. The rare Greater Prairie Chicken are often able to be viewed and photographed.

The Big Blue Ranch was named one of “Eight Great Ecotourism Opportunities in Nebraska” by the University of Nebraska.

“With only 4% of the region’s tall grass prairie still in existence the ranch is an ecological gem with groves of trees, large ponds, and original as well as restored grasslands. Thanks to generations of sustainability-minded Bodies the ranch is home to a large amount of ecological diversity,” as noted in the book.

In addition to the lodge, the ranch is operated as a custom grazing operation. Scott said he takes a lot of pride in keeping his pastures clean.

Josh and Carly Black became managers of the Big Blue Lodge as the Bodie’s wanted to travel more often.

“The best part of my job is getting to work outdoors. We get to meet a lot of great people,” said Josh. “The ranch is a good place to disconnect.”

More information on rates and availability can be found on the website: bigblueranch.com.