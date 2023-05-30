Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Big Blue Water Park opened on Saturday afternoon to the public.

Approximately 100 young people and families were standing in line to be the first people into the water park on the first day.

Assistant Manager Hannah Essink said there were people lining up early.

“They were standing in line at 11 a.m. waiting for us to open at 12:30 p.m.,” she said.

Essink is in her seventh year of working at the water park and second year as an assistant manager.

Assistant Manager Ian Scheele said the weather was great, but the water was still cool.

“The water is a little chilly for the first day, but it’s warming up,” he said.

Scheele is in his sixth year at the waterpark and first year as an assistant manager.

He said there were some special events like Pepsi Day and the staff are looking forward to doing a float in the Homestead Days parade. There are also swim parties available with a reservation.

Manager Donna Arena said the prices stayed the same as last year.

“A season pass for a family of four in the same household is $165,” she said. “A babysitter or a grandparent can be added for $15. Youth from four to 17 years of age are $65. Adults are $75 and a grandparent pass is $50. Day passes are $3-$6 depending on the age.”

Arena said the waterpark is fully staffed at 35 for the season.

“We have some great kids this summer and we are excited for everyone to come out.”

Weather permitting the pool is open seven days a week from 12:30-7 p.m. Two sessions of swim lessons will be available at the water park. For more information call 402-223-4114.